Thinking about learning Dutch? Come try it the fun way, for free!

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You've settled into life in the Netherlands and have mostly figured out the basics. You may even have started saying "gezellig" and “doei” without fully understanding what they mean. But there’s a big difference between simply being here and truly living here. The main thing missing? Actually learning the language. Join Koentact Dutch language school on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, for a free open evening and see what learning Dutch while living in the Netherlands actually looks like in practice. Thinking about learning Dutch? Come try it the Koentact way, for free! What to expect from the open evening Koentact will open the doors of its school building in Amsterdam to welcome curious newcomers, aspiring Dutch speakers, and brave souls ready to take their first step into the Dutch language.

The open evening includes a free Dutch trial lesson for beginners, a level assessment for non-beginners and a chance to experience learning a language the fun way. Nervous about showing up without knowing any Dutch? Don’t worry! That's normally most of the room. About the event Tuesday, September 15

Doors open at 6.45pm

Trial lesson begins at 7pm

You can find them at Da Costastraat 36, Amsterdam The trial lesson is interactive, low-pressure, and yes, even fun. You’ll meet one of Koentact’s professional-but-not-boring teachers, experience a lesson and get a taste of learning Dutch in action. Spots are limited and they fill up fast, so be sure to register today.

What you'll get from the open evening Learning Dutch doesn't have to mean burying yourself in a textbook. Koentact focuses on speaking and actually using the language, not memorising rules or vocab. During the open evening, you will: Get a feel for Koentact’s social, interactive approach

Take a beginner trial lesson

Determine your Dutch level through an assessment with one of their teachers

Meet the team and ask questions

Connect with other internationals who are on the same journey

Get a chance to win a 50 percent discount on your course (Woohoo! Korting!) What makes Koentact different? Koentact doesn't just teach Dutch the fun way in the classroom; it is built into everything they do. Here’s what you can expect from Koentact: Small group classes that meet in the mornings, evenings or online

Field trips where you practice Dutch in real-life settings. Think excursions in new areas, museum missions, street interviews and een biertje en bitterbal!

Professional, energetic teachers who love what they do

Courses available for all levels including A1 , A2 , B1 and beyond

, , and beyond A school community that's warm, fun, and incredibly international

Plus, the free Amsterdam Language Café , where you can meet people and practise any language: Dutch, Spanish, French, you name it Can't make it in September? Koentact's next open evening is Tuesday, October 27, 2026. Just leave your email address and they will send you a reminder closer to the date.