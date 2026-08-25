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ART District gathering: Celebrating Women in Art

ART District gathering: Celebrating Women in Art

ART District gathering: Celebrating Women in Art

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Woonmall Villa Arena, Johan Cruijff Boulevard 226-230 (3rd floor), 1101 DJ Amsterdam
Free - RSVP required (Easy parking at P4 on their parking deck)
RSVP today

Are you an expat woman who is ready for an exclusive evening of contemporary art, live music, drinks and making connections with other art lovers? Then sign up for the ART District gathering in September. The theme is Celebrating Women in Art.

At the social event for women on September 24, you will have a chance not only to meet other art enthusiasts, but you will even have a chance to meet the female artists who are represented by the gallery. Come along, have a drink and a bite, enjoy the live music, immerse yourself in art and mingle with artists and art collectors.

Art District 2026 Womens Gathering

With a floor size of ​​800m2 and a collection of 85 Dutch and internationally renowned artists, ART District is the largest gallery in the Netherlands. Since 2003, they have been located in the Woonmall Villa ArenA in Amsterdam, on the third floor.

Art District Square

Details about the gathering at ART District

Here's all you need to know about attending the gathering at ART District:

  • Date: September 24, 2026
  • Time: 6pm to 9pm
  • For whom: This is an event for expat women
  • Venue: ART District, Woonmall Villa Arena, Johan Cruijff Boulevard 226-230 (third floor), 1101 DJ Amsterdam
  • Parking: Easy parking at P4 on their parking deck
  • RSVP: Send an email by September 20 to info@artdistrict.nl to let them know you're coming

How to collect art with ART District

Before you attend the event, it's useful to know how art collectors can bring outstanding art into their own homes with ART District. Here's how it works:

Art District Amsterdam

Trial placement of an artwork

ART District allows you to request a trial placement of your favourite artwork free of charge and without obligation. Their art advisor will bring the artwork to your home so that you can experience how it looks in your own environment. If you like the artwork, you can buy it (or lease it) on the spot. If it's not the right fit, they will bring the artwork back to the gallery.

Request a reservation

At ART District, you can reserve your favourite artwork for two weeks without any obligation.

Pay off an artwork interest-free

With ART District's art purchase scheme, you can pay off the artwork in six or 12 months without interest.

Art leasing

Still unsure, or looking for art for a specific period? ART District has a large portion of the collection available on lease, so you can always swap it for something else whenever you feel like a change.

Art District 2026 Gathering

Don't miss the gathering at ART District in September

Welcome to 800m2 of art fun! Don’t miss out on this wonderful opportunity for female art collectors and artists! The event takes place on September 24. Send your RSVP by September 20 via email: info@artdistrict.nl.

Art District Logo

RSVP today
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