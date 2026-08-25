Are you an expat woman who is ready for an exclusive evening of contemporary art, live music, drinks and making connections with other art lovers? Then sign up for the ART District gathering in September. The theme is Celebrating Women in Art.

Mingle at ART District gathering at the largest art gallery in the Netherlands

At the social event for women on September 24, you will have a chance not only to meet other art enthusiasts, but you will even have a chance to meet the female artists who are represented by the gallery. Come along, have a drink and a bite, enjoy the live music, immerse yourself in art and mingle with artists and art collectors.

With a floor size of ​​800m2 and a collection of 85 Dutch and internationally renowned artists, ART District is the largest gallery in the Netherlands. Since 2003, they have been located in the Woonmall Villa ArenA in Amsterdam, on the third floor.

Details about the gathering at ART District

Here's all you need to know about attending the gathering at ART District: