Cloudy and rainy weather forecast for final weekend of Pride Amsterdam

After a week of changeable weather, from dreary and rainy to short bursts of sunshine, the weekend is unfortunately setting out to be much the same. Anyone planning to head outside and enjoy the celebrations of the Canal Parade in Amsterdam or any other outdoor events in the Netherlands should prepare for wet weather.

Changeable Dutch weather continues into the weekend

Friday rounds out the week with heavy rain showers and thunderstorms, with the odd moments of sunshine peeking through the clouds. This will continue into Saturday, August 2, with a wet start to the weekend.

The skies will be grey and cloudy as heavy showers fall on Saturday morning, Weeronline reports. Not only will it be wet, but moderate winds will also prevent the temperature from rising above 20 degrees celsius for the day.