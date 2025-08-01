Cloudy and rainy weather forecast for final weekend of Pride Amsterdam
After a week of changeable weather, from dreary and rainy to short bursts of sunshine, the weekend is unfortunately setting out to be much the same. Anyone planning to head outside and enjoy the celebrations of the Canal Parade in Amsterdam or any other outdoor events in the Netherlands should prepare for wet weather.
Changeable Dutch weather continues into the weekend
Friday rounds out the week with heavy rain showers and thunderstorms, with the odd moments of sunshine peeking through the clouds. This will continue into Saturday, August 2, with a wet start to the weekend.
The skies will be grey and cloudy as heavy showers fall on Saturday morning, Weeronline reports. Not only will it be wet, but moderate winds will also prevent the temperature from rising above 20 degrees celsius for the day.
As we head into the afternoon, the sun will make an appearance more often, and the showers will dissipate, especially in the west, which gives spectators at Amsterdam’s Pride Parade a chance to see the many boats on the canals without a rain curtain blocking the view. However, people enjoying events outside shouldn’t put their umbrellas aside, as more rainclouds are expected to move in from the north later in the day.
Better weather predicted for Sunday in the Netherlands
Things are looking up for Sunday, with dry and summery weather forecast for majority of the day. There will be plenty of sunshine and the mercury is set to rise to a maximum of 23 degrees.
Alas, all good things come to an end, as clouds will build from the afternoon and the rain is expected to make a comeback in the evening heading into Monday. The weather will continue to flip flop next week. From Wednesday onwards, it should be drier, sunnier and warmer, with summer-like temperatures expected later in the week.