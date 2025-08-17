Home
Amsterdam Dance Event expands to new location in Westergas

MichielTon / Shutterstock.com

By Simone Jacobs

With a growing number of attendees, the Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE) is set to expand with its own ADE Lab Village in Westergas. This new location will be the home base for artists, producers and music professionals attending the biggest electronic music event worldwide.

ADE Lab expands to new location in Westerpark

Every year, the ADE takes the Dutch capital by storm, with more than 1.000 events taking place at almost 200 locations throughout the city. In 2024, the event saw a record number of 500.000 visitors enjoy the electronic music festival. 

As more people come to ADE from far and wide and an increasing number of them attend the conference programme for music professionals, a new ADE Lab Village is being set up in Westergas. This will be the biggest ADE Lab yet, the event organisers stated in a press release

First tickets for Amsterdam Dance Event go on sale

Several locations in Westergas will be used as part of the ADE Lab Village, including WestWeelde, Radio Radio and Pacific Amsterdam. From masterclasses and workshops to vinyl listening bars and chances to connect with fellow upcoming music professionals, the Lab Village will be “the ultimate home base for your future in music”.

Aside from ADE Lab, there is also ADE Pro and ADE Festival. A sneak peek of the program for the ADE Festival was released in July, and the first tickets for ADE have also recently gone on sale. In 2025, ADE will take place from October 22 to 25.

Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training. Read more

