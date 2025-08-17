Amsterdam Dance Event expands to new location in Westergas

With a growing number of attendees, the Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE) is set to expand with its own ADE Lab Village in Westergas. This new location will be the home base for artists, producers and music professionals attending the biggest electronic music event worldwide.

ADE Lab expands to new location in Westerpark

Every year, the ADE takes the Dutch capital by storm, with more than 1.000 events taking place at almost 200 locations throughout the city. In 2024, the event saw a record number of 500.000 visitors enjoy the electronic music festival.

As more people come to ADE from far and wide and an increasing number of them attend the conference programme for music professionals, a new ADE Lab Village is being set up in Westergas. This will be the biggest ADE Lab yet, the event organisers stated in a press release.

First tickets for Amsterdam Dance Event go on sale

Several locations in Westergas will be used as part of the ADE Lab Village, including WestWeelde, Radio Radio and Pacific Amsterdam. From masterclasses and workshops to vinyl listening bars and chances to connect with fellow upcoming music professionals, the Lab Village will be “the ultimate home base for your future in music”.