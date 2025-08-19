Dutch capital prepares for traffic and visitors as SAIL Amsterdam kicks off

Hundreds of thousands of visitors are expected in the Dutch capital this week as SAIL Amsterdam takes place for the first time in 10 years. To prepare for the event taking place from Wednesday, August 20, to Sunday, August 24, NS is implementing a special train timetable, some roads will be closed to drivers, and the city is enforcing extra traffic rules for boats.

590.000 rail visitors expected for SAIL Amsterdam 2025

SAIL Amsterdam has taken place every five years since 1975, with hundreds of ships navigating their way along the North Sea Canal to moor in the IJ harbour. Due to the COVID pandemic, the 2020 edition was cancelled, which means the 10th edition of SAIL Amsterdam taking place this week is the first in a decade.

NS expects 590.000 visitors to travel to the event by train and is adjusting the timetable to meet demand. According to the Dutch rail company, there will be additional trains running from Wednesday to Sunday, and trains will have greater passenger capacity.

However, other routes could be affected as trains are redirected. For example, the Den Helder-Alkmaar-Amsterdam route will have half the number of Intercity trains running while SAIL Amsterdam takes place. Delays and crowding are also expected on the Almere-Amsterdam and Schiphol-Amsterdam routes due to work on the tracks. Passengers are advised to plan ahead and check journey updates with the NS travel planner.