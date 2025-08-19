Dutch capital prepares for traffic and visitors as SAIL Amsterdam kicks off
Hundreds of thousands of visitors are expected in the Dutch capital this week as SAIL Amsterdam takes place for the first time in 10 years. To prepare for the event taking place from Wednesday, August 20, to Sunday, August 24, NS is implementing a special train timetable, some roads will be closed to drivers, and the city is enforcing extra traffic rules for boats.
590.000 rail visitors expected for SAIL Amsterdam 2025
SAIL Amsterdam has taken place every five years since 1975, with hundreds of ships navigating their way along the North Sea Canal to moor in the IJ harbour. Due to the COVID pandemic, the 2020 edition was cancelled, which means the 10th edition of SAIL Amsterdam taking place this week is the first in a decade.
NS expects 590.000 visitors to travel to the event by train and is adjusting the timetable to meet demand. According to the Dutch rail company, there will be additional trains running from Wednesday to Sunday, and trains will have greater passenger capacity.
However, other routes could be affected as trains are redirected. For example, the Den Helder-Alkmaar-Amsterdam route will have half the number of Intercity trains running while SAIL Amsterdam takes place. Delays and crowding are also expected on the Almere-Amsterdam and Schiphol-Amsterdam routes due to work on the tracks. Passengers are advised to plan ahead and check journey updates with the NS travel planner.
City of Amsterdam makes preparations for SAIL
With an influx of both ships and visitors expected in Amsterdam, the city has made several preparations to ensure the event goes smoothly. The municipality has urged spectators to allow for additional travel time and to travel by foot, bicycle or public transport as much as possible.
The following road closures will affect drivers:
- The Jan Schaefer Bridge has been temporarily removed to make the IJ harbour accessible to tall ships. Car traffic will be redirected via the Verbindingsdam from August 11 to September 6.
- Java Island, KNSM Island and Piet Heinkade will be closed to car traffic from 10am on Wednesday until 1am on Sunday.
- Several streets in Amsterdam will be closed to traffic. Only resident and business vehicles with passes will be allowed through.
For more information, visit the municipality website.
Extra measures will also be implemented for boat traffic. During SAIL In on August 20 and SAIL Out on August 24 - when the sail boats enter and exit the harbour - the IJ and North Sea Canal will be closed to all boats other than those involved in the parade. This closure will be in place from 8am until 6pm on these days.
For the entire period of SAIL Amsterdam, the port authorities will implement a safety zone on the IJ between Stenen Hoofd and Surinamekade. Here, there will be a speed limit of 6 kilometres per hour in place, and no mooring, anchoring or turning will be allowed. This applies to all pleasure boats and passenger ships.