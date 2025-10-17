GVB to extend metro hours for Amsterdam Dance Event 2025
With more than half a million visitors expected to attend the Amsterdam Dance Event, Amsterdam public transport company GVB has decided to extend metro hours on Friday, October 24 and Saturday, October 25.
Amsterdam prepares for more travellers during ADE 2025
This year, the Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE) is taking place from Wednesday, October 22 to Sunday, October 26. The city is expecting over 500.000 festivalgoers over the five days, with many travelling late at night to afterparties or accommodations.
In consultation with Amsterdam night mayor Freek Wallagh and ADE organisers, GVB and the municipality are choosing to run later metros on the weekend of the event. Metro lines 52 (North/South line) and 54 (Amsterdam Central Station-Gein) will run until 2am, instead of the normal 12.30am end time.
Additionally, metro lines 54 and 50 (Amsterdam CS-Isolatorweg) will start running at 5am, an hour earlier than usual. While the arrangement can’t be considered a “night metro”, the hope is that the longer hours will help travellers during the popular event. Night buses that usually run in Amsterdam will also be available for ADE visitors.
Night buses still running during Amsterdam Dance Event
According to Het Parool, running night metros has been a goal for GVB for a while, but it is too expensive to maintain with so few passengers during late hours. The transport company is also struggling with the staff shortages that plague several sectors in the Netherlands, including public transport.
Wallagh is pleased with the step towards introducing a night metro for ADE. "I'm pleased that we're working hard on better nighttime transport and that the alderman and the GVB (public transport company) recognise its importance,” he told Het Parool. “Especially during major events, people simply need to be able to get home quickly, cheaply, and safely, even at night."
Extending metro hours was trialled during the “Op de Ring” festival in June, where all metros operated longer and started earlier. 10.000 extra trips occurred during this time and it was met with a lot of enthusiasm from travellers - 65 percent said they would use a night metro at least once a week, and 25 percent would travel by night metro every week.