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Amsterdam & Eindhoven climb 2026 Global Cities Index

Amsterdam & Eindhoven climb 2026 Global Cities Index

Eindhoven Quality of Life Internationals 2026 Ranking

Image credit: Alex Tihonovs /  Shutterstock.com

By Selin Chatzi Ali Oglou

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While American metropolises continue to lead in pure economic firepower, European cities dominate liveability, environment and governance, according to the new Global Cities Index. Dutch hubs like Amsterdam and Eindhoven are riding high in this year's rankings, but a worsening housing crisis across the continent threatens to sour the perks for internationals.

Quality of life gives European hubs the edge over the US

Western hubs continue to dominate global urban rankings, though the factors driving their success reveal a clear transatlantic divide. New York retained the top spot globally in the Oxford Economics Global Cities Index 2026, but London and Paris followed closely in second and third place, respectively.

Evaluating 1.000 global cities across five pillars (Economics, Human Capital, Quality of Life, Environment and Governance), the annual report highlights a structural split between regions.

Cities in the US claimed five of the global top 10 positions, driven almost entirely by strong scores in economic output and human capital. New York, Seattle, San Francisco, Boston and San Jose all scored exceptionally high in commercial strength. 

By contrast, European cities dominated the metrics for resident amenities, environmental performance and institutional stability. Contenders such as Oslo (6th for Quality of Life, 8th for Governance), Zurich (14th for Quality of Life), and Paris (10th for Quality of Life) consistently offer a higher baseline of liveability that US financial powerhouses struggle to match.

Amsterdam climbs as Eindhoven named key "city to watch"

Amsterdam climbed six places in this year's index to reach 21st overall, solidifying its place inside Europe’s top 10. The Dutch capital performed strongly in economic stability and human capital, supported by a thriving business services sector, financial institutions and the trade reach of Schiphol Airport.

Further south, Eindhoven emerged as a standout performer, landing 80th globally and earning a spot as one of five European "cities to watch". Home to the Brainport cluster, the city boasts over 5.000 high-tech companies specialising in semiconductors, artificial intelligence and green technology. Unlike many service-oriented Western European peers, Eindhoven's expansion is heavily driven by high-productivity industrial manufacturing.

Both Dutch locations continue to attract non-native talent due to strong liveability standards. Amsterdam secured 35th place for Quality of Life, while Eindhoven ranked 45th, bolstered by low crime rates, solid transport connectivity and accessible green spaces.

Across the Netherlands, several municipalities made a strong showing in this year's index:

Overall rank City Economics Human capital Quality of life Environment Governance
21 Amsterdam 33 58 35 212 51
54 Utrecht 75 165 30 101 51
67 Rotterdam 68 195 65 389 51
74 The Hague 153 161 67 87 51
80 Eindhoven 123 210 45 176 51
136 Arnhem 213 425 33 190 51
231 Groningen 295 574 94 298 51

Housing bottlenecks put pressure on international residents

Despite Europe's strong liveability performance, housing affordability remains a severe pain point across almost all top-ranking hubs. Major global centres like London, Dublin and New York continue to struggle under the weight of high housing costs, which heavily impacts their Quality of Life scores despite high average incomes.

The problem is particularly acute in the Netherlands, where residential construction has failed to keep pace with population growth. In Eindhoven, analysts warn that housing supply may struggle to accommodate the 28.000 additional residents expected by 2040, posing a primary downside risk to the region's economic momentum.

In response to these cost pressures, more affordable secondary cities are gaining a competitive edge. Locations such as Toulouse in France are increasingly drawing skilled workers away from major capitals by offering lower living costs paired with a high quality of life. For internationals weighing their next career move, relative housing expenditure is rapidly becoming as decisive a factor as salary potential.  

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Selin Chatzi Ali Oglou
Selin Chatzi Ali Oglou

Deputy Editor at IamExpat Media

Selin is an arts and culture editor who has lived in Greece, Türkiye, Italy, the UK, and the Dominican Republic before ultimately settling in the Netherlands. When she is not working on her PhD thesis on the recovery of marginalised voices through cultural memory, she can be found bravely fighting the Dutch headwind on her bike or recharging next to her feline sidekick.Read more

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