Haarlem named among world's best canal cities by the NYT

Looking beyond Amsterdam and Venice, the New York Times has compiled a list of the best canal cities in the world, and Haarlem has been named among them.

NYT names Haarlem among best canal cities in the world

Want to visit a stunning canal city, but don’t want to deal with the crowds? The NYT has named alternative destination suggestions that let you experience the beauty of winding waterways without overtourism.

Looking “Beyond Amsterdam and Venice”, the newspaper has named the six “most delightful” European canal cities, and Haarlem has made the cut. “Hop on the train in Amsterdam, and in just 20 minutes you’ll arrive in Haarlem, the small Dutch city that could pass for a miniature version of the country’s capital,” the NYT wrote.

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Among the must-do activities in Haarlem listed by the NYT include shopping in the quaint boutiques along the famous Gouden Straatjes (Golden Streets) or visiting the Frans Hals Museum. However, Haarlem is “best explored from the water” with a cruise past the city’s best-known windmill De Adriaan and the Amsterdamse Poort.