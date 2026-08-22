Haarlem named among world's best canal cities by the NYT
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Looking beyond Amsterdam and Venice, the New York Times has compiled a list of the best canal cities in the world, and Haarlem has been named among them.
NYT names Haarlem among best canal cities in the world
Want to visit a stunning canal city, but don’t want to deal with the crowds? The NYT has named alternative destination suggestions that let you experience the beauty of winding waterways without overtourism.
Looking “Beyond Amsterdam and Venice”, the newspaper has named the six “most delightful” European canal cities, and Haarlem has made the cut. “Hop on the train in Amsterdam, and in just 20 minutes you’ll arrive in Haarlem, the small Dutch city that could pass for a miniature version of the country’s capital,” the NYT wrote.
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Among the must-do activities in Haarlem listed by the NYT include shopping in the quaint boutiques along the famous Gouden Straatjes (Golden Streets) or visiting the Frans Hals Museum. However, Haarlem is “best explored from the water” with a cruise past the city’s best-known windmill De Adriaan and the Amsterdamse Poort.
Other canal cities that are hidden gems
Further afield, the newspaper also directs holidaymakers to Hamburg, Ghent, Strasbourg, and Livorno in Italy, and Aveiro in Portugal, known for their “winding waterways”, Gothic architecture or gondola-like boats.
From the “rich cultural hub” and “tangle of waterways” in Hamburg to a medieval castle and “quiet courtyards” of Ghent, other canal cities definitely have something to offer. And with cities like Amsterdam becoming more expensive, nearby alternatives like Haarlem are becoming more attractive.
Tourist overnight stays in the Dutch capital reached a record 23,7 million in 2025, despite an overnight-stay cap of 20 million. Residents have now filed a lawsuit against the city due to repeated failure to effectively impose the cap.
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