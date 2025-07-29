NS to launch pilot scheme arming security staff with batons

The Dutch rail company NS has announced plans to conduct a trial in which security staff would be equipped with batons. A rise in violence against NS staff and a declining presence of police due to staff shortages has prompted the move. Trial for NS staff to carry batons NS plans to trial arming 75 of its 680 employees in the safety and service department with batons. These special investigating officers (BOAs), identifiable by their bright yellow uniforms, not only help travellers with journey questions but also respond to incidents involving passengers on and around trains. BOAs are authorised to use force when necessary while fulfilling their duties and are already equipped with safety vests, handcuffs and body cams. Now, NS has submitted a request to the Ministry of Justice and Security for staff to be allowed to carry batons. Violence against NS staff on the rise

Reports of aggression and physical violence towards NS staff in the Netherlands have been steadily increasing for years - in 2024, there were almost 350 incidents, compared with just over 150 in 2019. In an attempt to reduce these numbers, the rail company began using body cameras, provided additional staff training, and implemented special safety measures in high-risk areas. Up until now, using batons has been considered a step too far, as many employees are divided on the issue. However, the continued violence has urged NS to push forward with the trial. "A baton can be used, for example, to keep someone at a distance or to better execute an arrest," director of social security at NS Itai Birger told NOS. "Our colleagues currently work a lot with their hands, and they're allowed to use force. A baton is sometimes a better way to cause less violence." According to Birger, NS security staff are also having to perform riskier duties that are similar to those of the Dutch police. “We're noticing that the police are facing shortages and are less frequently present at the station. As a result, our colleagues are on their own more often and for longer periods. So we're curious to see if the baton will help them in that regard." Dutch organisations divided over arming train staff Passenger organisation Rover understands the reasoning behind the pilot scheme but believes the measure could actually provoke aggressive behaviour. Instead, the association advocates for more “soft measures”, such as better lighting in stations and making travel by train more attractive.