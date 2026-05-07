Amsterdam Centraal ranked 7th most premium train station in the world

Amsterdam Centraal has claimed the seventh position in a ranking of the most premium train stations in the world. The overall beauty and good passenger reviews of the station in the Dutch capital earned it a spot in the top 10.

AllClear ranking of the world’s premium train stations

To create the ranking, insurance provider AllClear analysed 40 train stations globally and gave them a score out of 100 based on five high-end amenities. These include lounge access, fine dining options, shops, reviews and whether there are any four or five-star hotels nearby.

According to AllClear, a train station can “mak[e] your journey as much a part of the experience as the destination” and some offer “more premium experiences than others”. Zurich Hauptbahnhof (HB) in Switzerland took the number one spot as the most premium station in the world. Osaka station and Kyoto station in Japan followed in second and third place, respectively.

Amsterdam Centraal among best train stations in the world

With a score of 66 out of a possible 100, Amsterdam Centraal shares seventh place in the ranking with Grand Central Terminal in the US. The main station in the Dutch capital was praised for being a “beautiful and efficient station”, with its over 190.000 travellers a day and historic architecture.