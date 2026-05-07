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Amsterdam Centraal ranked 7th most premium train station in the world

Amsterdam Centraal ranked 7th most premium train station in the world

arpasi.bence / Shutterstock.com 

By
Simone Jacobs
Clara Bousfield

Amsterdam Centraal has claimed the seventh position in a ranking of the most premium train stations in the world. The overall beauty and good passenger reviews of the station in the Dutch capital earned it a spot in the top 10.

AllClear ranking of the world’s premium train stations

To create the ranking, insurance provider AllClear analysed 40 train stations globally and gave them a score out of 100 based on five high-end amenities. These include lounge access, fine dining options, shops, reviews and whether there are any four or five-star hotels nearby. 

According to AllClear, a train station can “mak[e] your journey as much a part of the experience as the destination” and some offer “more premium experiences than others”. Zurich Hauptbahnhof (HB) in Switzerland took the number one spot as the most premium station in the world. Osaka station and Kyoto station in Japan followed in second and third place, respectively.

Amsterdam Centraal among best train stations in the world

With a score of 66 out of a possible 100, Amsterdam Centraal shares seventh place in the ranking with Grand Central Terminal in the US. The main station in the Dutch capital was praised for being a “beautiful and efficient station”, with its over 190.000 travellers a day and historic architecture.

The hidden restaurant on platform 2 also added to the luxuriousness of the station. From the station located in the centre of Amsterdam, passengers can travel to major cities across the Netherlands. It is also an international travel hub for trains to Germany, Belgium, Italy, France and the United Kingdom. 

Top 10 most premium train stations in the world

In all, here are the world’s 10 most premium train stations (score out of 100):

For more information about the ranking, visit the AllClear website.

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Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training.Read more
Clara Bousfield

Editor at IamExpat Media

News Editor for Switzerland at IamExpat Media. Clara studied American History and Politics in the U.K., and after working for six years at a tech company she quit her job and moved to Switzerland. Since 2023 she has been based in Lucerne, learning German and integrating into Swiss life (Swiss raclette grill and all). In her spare time she enjoys walking, baking, travelling to new places, and feeding her tea and coffee addiction.Read more

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