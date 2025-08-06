Home
Expat Info
Dutch news & articles
Dutch train tickets cost same as European average despite rising prices

Dutch train tickets cost same as European average despite rising prices

By Simone Jacobs

While NS has recently announced price hikes for train tickets in the Netherlands, travelling with Dutch public transport is actually no more expensive than the European average, reports NU.nl based on figures from Eurostat and local transport experts. 

Travel by Dutch train matches average European prices

There may be countries in Europe where you can travel by train for less than in the Netherlands, but there are also countries where the costs are higher. This puts Dutch train ticket prices somewhere in the middle, as supported by Eurostat figures from July, which show the Dutch public transport price index to be very average.

Wijnand Veeneman, researcher in infrastructure and mobility at Delft University of Technology, doesn’t particularly care for studies like those of Eurostat. “You can create price indexes in all sorts of ways. And with each method, a different country will always come out on top," he told NU.nl

For this reason, Veeneman has come up with a simple calculation where you determine the cost of a second-class train journey of around 125 kilometres from a capital city. Using this method, a journey from Amsterdam to Hengelo would cost 31 euros. This is more expensive than a trip from Lisbon to Évora (16 euros) and London to Coventry (26 euros), but cheaper than a train journey from Brussels to Libramont (35 euros), Oslo to Lillehammer (44 euros), Paris to Reims (52 euros) and Copenhagen to Odense (52 euros). 

Dutch public transport receives less government support

People in the Netherlands might perceive local public transport to be more expensive than the rest of Europe because many tend to compare the costs to those of driving. "When you check out of the train, you immediately see what it costs. With a car, you don't realise that," explained Veeneman. 

While Dutch train tickets do not cost more than the average European price, some countries like Luxembourg, where public transport is free, definitely have it better. "A major reason is that the Dutch government invests proportionally less in public transport," said Bert van Wee, professor of transport policy at Delft University of Technology. In fact, the government even planned to cut 335 million euros in subsidies before reducing this to just 110 million euros

Some countries such as Spain subsidise public transport more and have lower wages. That is why travelling by train in Portugal, Spain, Greece, Romania and others is more affordable. Despite NS being named among the five worst rail operators in Europe, Van Wee points out that Dutch trains mostly run on time and are well organised, train stations in the Netherlands are well maintained, and the rail network is well connected. 

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:
Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training. Read more

Related Stories

Dutch trains arrive on time more often, despite serious disruptionsDutch trains arrive on time more often, despite serious disruptions
July 2025: 12 things expats in the Netherlands need to knowJuly 2025: 12 things expats in the Netherlands need to know
Which are the best and worst-rated train stations in the Netherlands?Which are the best and worst-rated train stations in the Netherlands?
Stumbling block placed at Amsterdam tram stop on Holocaust Memorial DayStumbling block placed at Amsterdam tram stop on Holocaust Memorial Day
NS named among the five worst rail operators in Europe in new rankingNS named among the five worst rail operators in Europe in new ranking
Travelling by car becomes faster option as Dutch public transport worsensTravelling by car becomes faster option as Dutch public transport worsens
Utrecht Centraal named Europe’s third best train station for 2024Utrecht Centraal named Europe’s third best train station for 2024
Dutch passengers to use the train less often due to NS ticket price hikesDutch passengers to use the train less often due to NS ticket price hikes
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2025 IamExpat Media B.V.