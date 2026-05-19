Schiphol expects long queues to continue due to new security setup

After Schiphol Airport adjusted its security structure on Monday, hundreds of travellers missed their flights due to hours-long queues. The Dutch airport has advised travellers to arrive early for their flights, as long queues are again expected for security.

Security shake-up causes chaos at Schiphol

On Monday, May 18, Schiphol Airport switched security companies, using three instead of five. With stakes in each of the companies, the move was supposed to give the airport more control over security.

Many of the almost 5.000 security workers at the Dutch airport were therefore moved to a new employer, reports NOS. This caused chaos on the first day of the new structure, resulting in long queues for travellers, with hundreds missing their flights.

According to Schiphol, a “difficult start-up” of the new security structure and a “combination of circumstances, particularly due to unexpected understaffing of security personnel and ICT problems in the morning” are behind delays for travellers.