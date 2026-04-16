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KLM among airlines calling for action to prevent EU jet fuel shortages

KLM among airlines calling for action to prevent EU jet fuel shortages

Theodorie / Shutterstock.com 

By
Simone Jacobs
Clara Bousfield

Dutch airline KLM, along with several other companies in the European association Airlines for Europe, have called on the EU to take emergency action to prevent jet fuel shortages amid the ongoing US-Israel war on Iran.

European airlines call for EU emergency measures

A number of European airlines are urging the European Commission to take action to prevent jet fuel shortages and other consequences arising from the conflict in the Middle East. 

Airlines for Europe (A4E) has submitted a document calling for emergency measures, reports Watson. A4E is an association made up of European airlines, including the Air France-KLM Group, Ryanair, Easyjet, the Lufthansa Group, British Airways and Iberia.

The airline association is asking for jet fuel supply to be monitored at an EU level, the EU emissions trading system to be suspended and for the EU to scrap some aviation taxes. Furthermore, the group of airlines encouraged the commission to purchase kerosene jointly across the EU and proposed minimum aviation fuel reserves regulations.

"These are temporary measures to get us through the current situation, as well as longer-term plans to be prepared for the future," said managing director Ourania Georgoutsakou.

ACI Europe warns of jet fuel shortage in the EU

The Airports Council International Europe (ACI) recently warned that if the Strait of Hormuz is not opened within three weeks, then “a kerosene shortage in the EU is likely to become a reality”. This is why A4E is sounding the alarm now.

KLM recently announced that it would raise ticket prices, passing on the rising costs of fuel to customers. The Dutch government is also planning on allocating 1 billion euros towards supporting residents with the financial impact of the ongoing conflict.

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Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training.Read more
Clara Bousfield

Editor at IamExpat Media

News Editor for Switzerland at IamExpat Media. Clara studied American History and Politics in the U.K., and after working for six years at a tech company she quit her job and moved to Switzerland. Since 2023 she has been based in Lucerne, learning German and integrating into Swiss life (Swiss raclette grill and all). In her spare time she enjoys walking, baking, travelling to new places, and feeding her tea and coffee addiction.Read more

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