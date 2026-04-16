KLM among airlines calling for action to prevent EU jet fuel shortages
Dutch airline KLM, along with several other companies in the European association Airlines for Europe, have called on the EU to take emergency action to prevent jet fuel shortages amid the ongoing US-Israel war on Iran.
European airlines call for EU emergency measures
A number of European airlines are urging the European Commission to take action to prevent jet fuel shortages and other consequences arising from the conflict in the Middle East.
Airlines for Europe (A4E) has submitted a document calling for emergency measures, reports Watson. A4E is an association made up of European airlines, including the Air France-KLM Group, Ryanair, Easyjet, the Lufthansa Group, British Airways and Iberia.
The airline association is asking for jet fuel supply to be monitored at an EU level, the EU emissions trading system to be suspended and for the EU to scrap some aviation taxes. Furthermore, the group of airlines encouraged the commission to purchase kerosene jointly across the EU and proposed minimum aviation fuel reserves regulations.
"These are temporary measures to get us through the current situation, as well as longer-term plans to be prepared for the future," said managing director Ourania Georgoutsakou.
ACI Europe warns of jet fuel shortage in the EU
The Airports Council International Europe (ACI) recently warned that if the Strait of Hormuz is not opened within three weeks, then “a kerosene shortage in the EU is likely to become a reality”. This is why A4E is sounding the alarm now.
KLM recently announced that it would raise ticket prices, passing on the rising costs of fuel to customers. The Dutch government is also planning on allocating 1 billion euros towards supporting residents with the financial impact of the ongoing conflict.
Editor at IamExpat Media