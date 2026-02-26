Logistics Customer Service Employee | English and Dutch
Posted on February 26, 2026
Tilburg
Dutch, English
About this role
In this versatile role, you will be the central contact point between our customers, production, logistics, and purchasing. You will ensure that orders are processed correctly, inventories are in order, and deliveries run smoothly.Your tasks include:
- Processing sales and purchase orders in our ERP system.
- Coordinating transport and deliveries with suppliers and customers.
- Answering incoming calls and emails in Dutch and English.
- Forwarding more complex questions to the appropriate internal department.
- Handling complaints in a professional and courteous manner.
- Checking and preparing orders in the production system.
- Keeping the mailbox organized and following up administratively.
- Receiving drivers, registering them, and directing them to the correct department.
- Checking documents (such as delivery notes or schedules).
Requirements
Who are you?
- You have an MBO+ (upper secondary) level of education and thinking.
- You have a good command of Dutch and English, both written and spoken. Knowledge of German is a big plus
- You work accurately and pay attention to detail.
- You are independent but also enjoy working in a team
- Available for 32–40 hours per week (preferably 40 hours)
- Experience in logistics and customer service (preferably in a production environment).
- Experience in customer contact or customer service in a similar role.
- Ability to ensure smooth communication between the customer and the organization.
Salary
€3500-€3500 per month
The company
Our client produces specialized feed mixtures for animal nutrition and manages the entire process from production to packaging.
Application Procedure
