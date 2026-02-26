Logistics Customer Service Employee | English and Dutch

Processing sales and purchase orders in our ERP system.

Coordinating transport and deliveries with suppliers and customers.

Answering incoming calls and emails in Dutch and English.

Forwarding more complex questions to the appropriate internal department.

Handling complaints in a professional and courteous manner.

Checking and preparing orders in the production system.

Keeping the mailbox organized and following up administratively.

Receiving drivers, registering them, and directing them to the correct department.

Checking documents (such as delivery notes or schedules).

In this versatile role, you will be the central contact point between our customers, production, logistics, and purchasing. You will ensure that orders are processed correctly, inventories are in order, and deliveries run smoothly.