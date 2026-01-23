Customer Service Officer | French, Dutch & English

Customer Service Officer | French, Dutch & English

Posted on January 23, 2026
Oss
French
Posted on January 23, 2026

About this role

We are looking for an experienced Customer Service Officer for a client operating in the medical sector. You will join a Customer Service department of nine colleagues, divided into two teams. You will be part of Team 1, working closely with three other team members. Your responsibilities will include:
  • Managing orders and deliveries for customers in the Netherlands, French-speaking Belgium and international export clients
  • Providing tailor-made solutions rather than scripted responses
  • Proactively investigating and resolving issues such as backorders by identifying root causes (e.g. logistics, sterilization processes, or supplier delays)
  • Complaint handling
  • Managing export documentation
  • Collaborating closely with internal departments to deliver the best possible outcome for the customer
The team works according to a shared responsibility model, meaning all four team members collectively manage the full client portfolio. This ensures continuity and high service levels, even when working with part-time schedules. This is not a typical call-center role. It is a a dynamic position within an organization known for its warm, social, and supportive culture—one where many employees choose to build long-term careers.

Requirements

  • You are fluent in French, Dutch, and English
  • You have several years of experience in a customer service role
  • You are available 32–40 hours per week
  • Experience within the medical sector is a plus, but not required
  • You bring strong hard skills, including proven experience in customer-facing service roles
  • You demonstrate excellent soft skills: inquisitive, analytical, proactive, team-oriented, and a clear, confident communicator
  • This is a fully office-based role (no hybrid or remote option). We are therefore looking for candidates who live in or near Oss and are able to commute daily

Salary

€3050-€4050 per month

The company

Our client is an organisation operating in the healthcare sector, focused on the development, sourcing, and distribution of single-use medical products and customized procedure kits. It supports hospitals and clinical environments by providing quality-controlled disposable solutions designed to improve efficiency, standardization, and workflow within medical procedures.

Application Procedure

If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.  
