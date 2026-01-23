Customer Service Officer | French, Dutch & English
Oss
French
About this role
We are looking for an experienced Customer Service Officer for a client operating in the medical sector. You will join a Customer Service department of nine colleagues, divided into two teams. You will be part of Team 1, working closely with three other team members. Your responsibilities will include:
- Managing orders and deliveries for customers in the Netherlands, French-speaking Belgium and international export clients
- Providing tailor-made solutions rather than scripted responses
- Proactively investigating and resolving issues such as backorders by identifying root causes (e.g. logistics, sterilization processes, or supplier delays)
- Complaint handling
- Managing export documentation
- Collaborating closely with internal departments to deliver the best possible outcome for the customer
Requirements
- You are fluent in French, Dutch, and English
- You have several years of experience in a customer service role
- You are available 32–40 hours per week
- Experience within the medical sector is a plus, but not required
- You bring strong hard skills, including proven experience in customer-facing service roles
- You demonstrate excellent soft skills: inquisitive, analytical, proactive, team-oriented, and a clear, confident communicator
- This is a fully office-based role (no hybrid or remote option). We are therefore looking for candidates who live in or near Oss and are able to commute daily
Salary
€3050-€4050 per month
The company
Our client is an organisation operating in the healthcare sector, focused on the development, sourcing, and distribution of single-use medical products and customized procedure kits. It supports hospitals and clinical environments by providing quality-controlled disposable solutions designed to improve efficiency, standardization, and workflow within medical procedures.
Application Procedure
If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so.
