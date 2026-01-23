Customer Service Officer | French, Dutch & English

Managing orders and deliveries for customers in the Netherlands, French-speaking Belgium and international export clients

Providing tailor-made solutions rather than scripted responses

rather than scripted responses Proactively investigating and resolving issues such as backorders by identifying root causes (e.g. logistics, sterilization processes, or supplier delays)

Complaint handling

Managing export documentation

Collaborating closely with internal departments to deliver the best possible outcome for the customer

We are looking for an experiencedfor a client operating in the medical sector. You will join a Customer Service department of nine colleagues, divided into two teams. You will be part of, working closely with three other team members. Your responsibilities will include:The team works according to a, meaning all four team members collectively manage the full client portfolio. This ensures continuity and high service levels, even when working with part-time schedules. This is. It is a a dynamic position within an organization known for its warm, social, and supportive culture—one where many employees choose to build long-term careers.