Influencer Manager (NL, BE, DE)

Posted on November 13, 2025
Amsterdam
Temporary
40 - 40
Entry level
About this role

At bunq, we're not just building a banking app; we're reshaping how people around the world experience financial freedom. As an Influencer Manager (NL, BE, DE), you’ll be instrumental in bringing bunq's story to life for people with international lifestyles. You'll be the architect of our influencer strategy in the Netherlands, Belgium, and Germany, finding and collaborating with the local creators our future users already trust. You’ll empower them to show a new generation how bunq makes their lives easy, exciting, and stand out from the crowd.

Take Ownership

As our Influencer Manager (NL, BE, DE), you’ll play a critical role in building authentic connections and driving awareness in our key markets. You will:

  • Own and execute end-to-end influencer campaigns across the Netherlands, Belgium, and Germany, from sourcing and briefing to ensuring exceptional content quality and local relevance.

  • Become the master of our metrics. You’ll relentlessly track campaign performance (reach, engagement, conversions), translating data into actionable insights that drive real growth and prove ROI.

  • Act as the central hub for all things influencer. You’ll coordinate cross-functionally and ensure compliance and brand standards.

Requirements

  • You have a background in end-to-end influencer campaign management, with a proven track record of executing flawless campaigns that deliver on time and on brand.

  • You know how to identify the right influencers, negotiate like a pro, and build strong, lasting relationships across multiple markets.

  • You live and breathe KPIs and you turn complex data into clear, actionable strategies for optimization.

  • You have your finger on the pulse of culture. You possess deep expertise in social media platforms, audience behavior, and the latest trends, especially within the NL, BE, and DE markets.

  • You are fluent in Dutch OR German, and English

Curious to see how we make life easy? - try the bunq app it only takes 5 minutes to sign up.

Your space to perform

We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪🏼

🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset

👩‍💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly.

🧳 Digital Nomad program: work remotely 1 week per quarter after 1 year and 3 weeks per quarter after 2 years

📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget

﻿🚴 Massive discount with Urban Sports Club 💪

🚌﻿ Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳)

﻿💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us

🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options

💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq

💸 Monthly contribution to your phone and internet bills

🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style﻿



All new hires are subject to Pre-employment Screening (PES), which includes checks conducted by our third-party partner, DISA. This is part of our commitment to a secure and trustworthy workplace.

