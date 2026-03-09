Customer Care Representative | English

Are you passionate about delivering exceptional customer experiences through thoughtful written communication? We are seeking a detail-oriented Customer Care Representative with strong relationship-building skills on behalf of our client, a prestigious children’s products brand!

Key Responsibilities:

Provide personalized, relationship-focused responses to customer inquiries via email using ticketing management systems

Build ongoing relationships with assigned customers across 90+ countries

Take rotating responsibility for morning triage of urgent overnight requests (cancellations, address modifications, design changes)

Demonstrate deep product knowledge and anticipate customer needs beyond stated questions

Investigate shipping issues, including lost packages, customs delays, and delivery complications, and coordinate with logistics partners

Partner with the operations team on order fulfillment, inventory queries, and shipping coordination

Forward customer product feedback and complaints to design, marketing, and PR departments

Qualifications & Skills:

Excellent written English communication skills

1-2 years of experience in customer care or hospitality with direct customer interaction

Exceptional interpersonal skills for building genuine connections through written communication

Proactive thinking abilities to anticipate needs and provide thoughtful, personalized responses

Advanced proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite, particularly Excel and PowerPoint

Strong organizational capabilities and time management skills

Professional reliability and ability to perform under pressure in fast-paced settings

Demonstrated ability to work collaboratively within diverse, multicultural teams

Meticulous attention to detail

Experience in luxury goods, premium retail, or high-end hospitality sectors (highly preferred)

Additional European language skills (highly preferred)

Background in fashion, design, or lifestyle brands (highly preferred)

Understanding of international shipping and customs procedures (highly preferred)

What We Offer:

Salary range 2,600€ – 3,150€ gross per month, depending on experience

25 vacation days plus birthday leave

Transportation allowance

Fresh organic fruit, MacBook, and iPhone provided

Free parking available (if commuting by car)

7-month initial contract with a clear path to permanent placement based on performance

Hybrid working model: 4 days office-based, 1 flexible work-from-home day

Standard working hours 08:30-17:00, Monday-Friday (no evenings or weekends)

Regular team dinners, social activities, and sports activities (yoga, volleyball)

Annual team building events

Cross-functional learning opportunities across departments

Exposure to luxury brand operations and international business

Interested? Feel free to apply or contact me for more information at eduardo@adamsrecruitment.com

Please take into consideration that we can only consider applicants who are currently living in the Netherlands and who will NOT require a visa sponsorship now or in the future.

