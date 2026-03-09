Customer Care Representative | English
Vijfheerenlanden
About this role
Are you passionate about delivering exceptional customer experiences through thoughtful written communication? We are seeking a detail-oriented Customer Care Representative with strong relationship-building skills on behalf of our client, a prestigious children’s products brand!
Key Responsibilities:
- Provide personalized, relationship-focused responses to customer inquiries via email using ticketing management systems
- Build ongoing relationships with assigned customers across 90+ countries
- Take rotating responsibility for morning triage of urgent overnight requests (cancellations, address modifications, design changes)
- Demonstrate deep product knowledge and anticipate customer needs beyond stated questions
- Investigate shipping issues, including lost packages, customs delays, and delivery complications, and coordinate with logistics partners
- Partner with the operations team on order fulfillment, inventory queries, and shipping coordination
- Forward customer product feedback and complaints to design, marketing, and PR departments
Qualifications & Skills:
- Excellent written English communication skills
- 1-2 years of experience in customer care or hospitality with direct customer interaction
- Exceptional interpersonal skills for building genuine connections through written communication
- Proactive thinking abilities to anticipate needs and provide thoughtful, personalized responses
- Advanced proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite, particularly Excel and PowerPoint
- Strong organizational capabilities and time management skills
- Professional reliability and ability to perform under pressure in fast-paced settings
- Demonstrated ability to work collaboratively within diverse, multicultural teams
- Meticulous attention to detail
- Experience in luxury goods, premium retail, or high-end hospitality sectors (highly preferred)
- Additional European language skills (highly preferred)
- Background in fashion, design, or lifestyle brands (highly preferred)
- Understanding of international shipping and customs procedures (highly preferred)
What We Offer:
- Salary range 2,600€ – 3,150€ gross per month, depending on experience
- 25 vacation days plus birthday leave
- Transportation allowance
- Fresh organic fruit, MacBook, and iPhone provided
- Free parking available (if commuting by car)
- 7-month initial contract with a clear path to permanent placement based on performance
- Hybrid working model: 4 days office-based, 1 flexible work-from-home day
- Standard working hours 08:30-17:00, Monday-Friday (no evenings or weekends)
- Regular team dinners, social activities, and sports activities (yoga, volleyball)
- Annual team building events
- Cross-functional learning opportunities across departments
- Exposure to luxury brand operations and international business
Interested? Feel free to apply or contact me for more information at eduardo@adamsrecruitment.com
Please take into consideration that we can only consider applicants who are currently living in the Netherlands and who will NOT require a visa sponsorship now or in the future.
Salary
€2,600 - €3,150 Per Month
