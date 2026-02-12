Digital Consultant Specialist | German or Dutch

Posted on February 12, 2026
Hengelo
English
About this role

As a Consultant Digital / Template Specialist, you’ll play a pivotal role in ensuring clients get the most out of their (semi-)automated Office templates and document workflows. Your time will be split between:Supporting and optimising existing client solutions, andCollaborating on new implementation projects alongside senior consultants.You’ll work hands-on with clients using an innovative SaaS platform for template automation, helping them troubleshoot issues, improve configurations, and elevate their daily user experience.
What You’ll Do
  • Act as first- and second-line support for customer questions on Office templates and workflows
  • Implement enhancements and configuration updates across existing setups
  • Test, document, and coordinate releases and improvements
  • Spot recurring issues and translate them into long-term optimisation opportunities
  • Partner with implementation consultants to handle more advanced client requests

Requirements

Important Points:
  • Experience with digital asset management or SaaS platforms.
  • You have first experience with coding or at least a feeling about it..
  • Knowledge of customer support platforms like Zendesk or Salesforce.
  • Familiarity with digital marketing or brand management is a big plus!
Who You Are:
  • Languages: Fluent in German OR Dutch and English (spoken and written). French are a great plus!
  • Tech-Savvy: A passion for technology and experience with SaaS tools or digital platforms.
  • Basic understanding of MS Word/PowerPoint automation (fields, logic, metadata)
  • Some scripting or macro knowledge (HTML is a bonus!)
  • A sharp analytical mindset with strong attention to detail
  • Customer-focused and able to work independently in a fast-moving international environment
  • Strong communication skills and a naturally curious approach

You are ideally available 40 hours a week. Minimum 32 hours a weekYou have to be located in the Netherlands for this role. The team is located in Hengelo, the role can be performed mainly remote, but there needs to be openness to travel to Hengelo here and there.

Salary

€2500-€3000 per month

The company

Are you the kind of person who loves solving smart digital challenges and making complex processes feel effortless for users? Join a forward-thinking team where you’ll help major national and international organisations streamline the way they create, manage, and work with their Microsoft Office documents.

Application Procedure

If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.  
