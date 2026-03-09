Client Solutions Manager - English

Our client’s mission is to empower people, build community, and bring the world closer together. Through their apps and services, they are building a different kind of company that connects people worldwide and provides meaningful ways to share what matters most.

We are looking for a Client Solutions Manager to join their expanding team in Amsterdam.

In this role, the successful candidate will support client-facing initiatives by helping plan and execute solutions that enhance client outcomes.

Job Profile for Client Solutions Manager

Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

Identify, develop, and implement marketing solutions focused on delivering measurable business results for the company’s partners

Serve as an external product consultant, educating clients on product solutions and best practices to strengthen and grow existing partnerships

Analyse data and insights to inform strategy and support the implementation of the company’s solutions

Build and manage relationships with key stakeholders

Collaborate with a broad range of internal cross-functional teams

Guide media and creative strategy, planning, and campaign implementation to deliver against KPIs

Define and manage measurement strategy, tracking, and reporting of results

Identify optimisation opportunities to improve performance

Manage complex workstreams and projects

Oversee internal account operations (e.g. troubleshooting issues, account setup, etc.)

Candidate Profile for Client Solutions Manager

Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken

5+ years of relevant professional experience

Experience with digital media platforms, advertising performance metrics, and industry trends (direct Response marketing, ad-tech, partnerships, CRM, and data-driven marketing solutions)

Experience collaborating with cross-functional teams and stakeholders across multiple levels of management

Expertise in advanced measurement solutions, including incrementality testing, attribution, and marketing mix modelling (MMM)

Proficiency in creator marketing

Knowledge of the e-commerce ecosystem and related market trends

Ability to manage complex workstreams while maintaining strong attention to detail

Strong communication and collaboration skills, with the ability to work effectively in team environments

Advanced analytical skills, including experience analysing large datasets and delivering actionable insights to external clients

Strong problem-solving and decision-making skills, with the ability to operate effectively in ambiguous environments

