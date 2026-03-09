Client Solutions Manager - English
Posted on March 9, 2026
Amsterdam
About this role
Our client’s mission is to empower people, build community, and bring the world closer together. Through their apps and services, they are building a different kind of company that connects people worldwide and provides meaningful ways to share what matters most.
We are looking for a Client Solutions Manager to join their expanding team in Amsterdam.
In this role, the successful candidate will support client-facing initiatives by helping plan and execute solutions that enhance client outcomes.
Job Profile for Client Solutions Manager
Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:
- Identify, develop, and implement marketing solutions focused on delivering measurable business results for the company’s partners
- Serve as an external product consultant, educating clients on product solutions and best practices to strengthen and grow existing partnerships
- Analyse data and insights to inform strategy and support the implementation of the company’s solutions
- Build and manage relationships with key stakeholders
- Collaborate with a broad range of internal cross-functional teams
- Guide media and creative strategy, planning, and campaign implementation to deliver against KPIs
- Define and manage measurement strategy, tracking, and reporting of results
- Identify optimisation opportunities to improve performance
- Manage complex workstreams and projects
- Oversee internal account operations (e.g. troubleshooting issues, account setup, etc.)
Candidate Profile for Client Solutions Manager
- Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken
- 5+ years of relevant professional experience
- Experience with digital media platforms, advertising performance metrics, and industry trends (direct Response marketing, ad-tech, partnerships, CRM, and data-driven marketing solutions)
- Experience collaborating with cross-functional teams and stakeholders across multiple levels of management
- Expertise in advanced measurement solutions, including incrementality testing, attribution, and marketing mix modelling (MMM)
- Proficiency in creator marketing
- Knowledge of the e-commerce ecosystem and related market trends
- Ability to manage complex workstreams while maintaining strong attention to detail
- Strong communication and collaboration skills, with the ability to work effectively in team environments
- Advanced analytical skills, including experience analysing large datasets and delivering actionable insights to external clients
- Strong problem-solving and decision-making skills, with the ability to operate effectively in ambiguous environments
What Our Client Offers
- 25 holidays per annum
- Competitive salary
- Pension Plan
- Travel costs reimbursement
- Be part of a growing team with a group of people invested in your success
- A dynamic working environment in a technologically advanced office
