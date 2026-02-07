SEO Strategist

SEO Strategist

Posted on February 7, 2026
Amsterdam
Permanent
40 - 40
Experienced (non manager)
Posted on February 7, 2026

About this role

At bunq, we're not just building a banking app; we're reshaping how people around the world experience financial freedom. As an SEO Strategist, you’ll be instrumental in driving our visibility and user acquisition across the web. You'll be the expert on all things search engine optimization, ensuring that millions of potential users find and fall in love with bunq.

Take ownership

As an SEO Strategist, you’ll play a critical role in growing our user base by optimizing our web presence. You'll solve the crucial problem of how we stand out and attract high-quality users in a crowded marketplace by ensuring our landing pages are discoverable for the right keywords and user intent.

  • Own the SEO growth strategy for our landing pages across key markets (NL, DE, FR, ES, IE, and IT) to enhance organic website visibility.

  • Ensure a strong alignment between search intent, page content, and conversion goals, turning visitors into bunq users.

  • Collaborate with content and marketing teams to guarantee our landing pages are discoverable for the right keywords, capturing high-intent traffic.

Requirements

  • Proven keyword research skills: Expertise in search-intent mapping by market (country/language) to prioritize high-impact opportunities.

  • Landing page expertise: Deep knowledge of landing page SEO frameworks and scalable templates designed to drive rankings and registrations.

  • Technical SEO knowledge: A thorough understanding of internal linking strategies to improve crawlability and domain authority.

  • Authority-building experience: A track record in backlink and authority-building strategies (digital PR) focused on earning high-quality referring domains.

  • Content strategy skills: Proven ability in content clustering and creating topical authority models to grow non-branded visibility.

  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Curious to see how we make life easy? - try the bunq app, it only takes 5 minutes to sign up.

Your space to perform

We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪🏼

🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset

👩‍💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly.

🧳 Digital Nomad Program: After your first year, enjoy up to 20 days per year to work while traveling, combining flexibility with strong team collaboration

🚀 We reward tenure with a dedicated travel budget: €1.5k after 2 years and €3k after 4 years to visit another core office.

📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget

﻿🚴 Massive discount with Urban Sports Club 💪

🚌﻿ Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳)

﻿💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us

🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options

💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq

💸 Monthly contribution to your phone and internet bills

🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style﻿

All new hires are subject to Pre-employment Screening (PES), which includes checks conducted by our third-party partner, DISA. This is part of our commitment to a secure and trustworthy workplace.

Want more jobs like this?Get Marketing / PR jobs in Amsterdam delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Digital Marketing Specialist (ASO)
Growth Marketing Lead - Stocks, Crypto, Savings
Senior Marketing Analyst
Paid Search Specialist
Data Scientist - Marketing
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

More than 50 percent of temporary workers in the Netherlands are not DutchMore than 50 percent of temporary workers in the Netherlands are not Dutch
How to build a future-proof career in the NetherlandsHow to build a future-proof career in the Netherlands
Ontslagspecialist.nl: Dismissal assistance for expats in the NetherlandsOntslagspecialist.nl: Dismissal assistance for expats in the Netherlands
Losing your job due to a reorganisation in the Netherlands: What expats need to knowLosing your job due to a reorganisation in the Netherlands: What expats need to know
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position