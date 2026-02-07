SEO Strategist

Proven keyword research skills : Expertise in search-intent mapping by market (country/language) to prioritize high-impact opportunities.

Landing page expertise : Deep knowledge of landing page SEO frameworks and scalable templates designed to drive rankings and registrations.

Technical SEO knowledge : A thorough understanding of internal linking strategies to improve crawlability and domain authority.

Authority-building experience : A track record in backlink and authority-building strategies (digital PR) focused on earning high-quality referring domains.

Content strategy skills : Proven ability in content clustering and creating topical authority models to grow non-branded visibility.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Your space to perform

We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪🏼

🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset

👩‍💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly.

🧳 Digital Nomad Program: After your first year, enjoy up to 20 days per year to work while traveling, combining flexibility with strong team collaboration

🚀 We reward tenure with a dedicated travel budget: €1.5k after 2 years and €3k after 4 years to visit another core office.

📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget

﻿🚴 Massive discount with Urban Sports Club 💪

🚌﻿ Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳)

﻿💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us

🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options

💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq

💸 Monthly contribution to your phone and internet bills

🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style﻿

All new hires are subject to Pre-employment Screening (PES), which includes checks conducted by our third-party partner, DISA. This is part of our commitment to a secure and trustworthy workplace.