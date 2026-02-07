SEO Strategist
About this role
At bunq, we're not just building a banking app; we're reshaping how people around the world experience financial freedom. As an SEO Strategist, you’ll be instrumental in driving our visibility and user acquisition across the web. You'll be the expert on all things search engine optimization, ensuring that millions of potential users find and fall in love with bunq.
Take ownership
As an SEO Strategist, you’ll play a critical role in growing our user base by optimizing our web presence. You'll solve the crucial problem of how we stand out and attract high-quality users in a crowded marketplace by ensuring our landing pages are discoverable for the right keywords and user intent.
Own the SEO growth strategy for our landing pages across key markets (NL, DE, FR, ES, IE, and IT) to enhance organic website visibility.
Ensure a strong alignment between search intent, page content, and conversion goals, turning visitors into bunq users.
Collaborate with content and marketing teams to guarantee our landing pages are discoverable for the right keywords, capturing high-intent traffic.
Requirements
Proven keyword research skills: Expertise in search-intent mapping by market (country/language) to prioritize high-impact opportunities.
Landing page expertise: Deep knowledge of landing page SEO frameworks and scalable templates designed to drive rankings and registrations.
Technical SEO knowledge: A thorough understanding of internal linking strategies to improve crawlability and domain authority.
Authority-building experience: A track record in backlink and authority-building strategies (digital PR) focused on earning high-quality referring domains.
Content strategy skills: Proven ability in content clustering and creating topical authority models to grow non-branded visibility.
Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
Curious to see how we make life easy? - try the bunq app, it only takes 5 minutes to sign up.
Your space to perform
We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪🏼
🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset
👩💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly.
🧳 Digital Nomad Program: After your first year, enjoy up to 20 days per year to work while traveling, combining flexibility with strong team collaboration
🚀 We reward tenure with a dedicated travel budget: €1.5k after 2 years and €3k after 4 years to visit another core office.
📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget
🚴 Massive discount with Urban Sports Club 💪
🚌 Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳)
💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us
🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options
💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq
💸 Monthly contribution to your phone and internet bills
🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style
All new hires are subject to Pre-employment Screening (PES), which includes checks conducted by our third-party partner, DISA. This is part of our commitment to a secure and trustworthy workplace.