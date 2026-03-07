Copywriting Intern
About this role
At bunq, we Make Life Easy, and so does our content. As our Copywriting Intern, you will contribute to making every line across our ads, website, and social media clear, helpful, and actionable for our users. You’ll help craft messaging that grabs attention and support the content team by turning ideas, insights, and trends into content that actually performs.
Ready to help us turn words into impact? 🚀
Take ownership
Contribute ideas and copy variations for ads and social campaigns, helping the team test and learn faster ✍️
Turn competitor and social trend research into actionable insights — identify patterns, spot opportunities, and propose messaging angles that differentiate bunq 🔎
Support campaign testing by proposing A/B ideas for headlines, hooks, and messaging variations to learn what resonates across markets 📊
Write structured drafts for ads, social posts, and website content that support product launches and high-impact campaigns 📣
Help keep messaging clear, sharp, and focused on real value for our users ✨
Requirements
You’re fluent in written and spoken English
You’re available 24hours a week for 3 months.
You’re currently studying or recently graduated in English, Media, Communications, Marketing, Journalism, or a similar field
You have strong writing skills and can adapt tone for ads, social media, and marketing content
You understand the basics of digital marketing and why hooks, headlines, and variations matter
You’re curious about why certain messages perform better than others
You enjoy researching competitor campaigns, social trends, and messaging patterns
You can turn research into clear insights and practical content ideas
You have strong attention to detail and are comfortable receiving feedback and revising your work
You have experience running or contributing to social media accounts (strong plus ⭐)
You’re eager to learn and excited to contribute to marketing that actually drives impact
Curious to see how we make life easy? - try the bunq app, it only takes 5 minutes to sign up.
Your space to perform
We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪🏼
🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset
💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us
🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options
🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style
All new hires are subject to Pre-employment Screening (PES), which includes checks conducted by our third-party partner, DISA. This is part of our commitment to a secure and trustworthy workplace.