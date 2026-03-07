Copywriting Intern

Copywriting Intern

Posted on March 7, 2026
Amsterdam
-
Entry level
Posted on March 7, 2026

About this role

At bunq, we Make Life Easy, and so does our content. As our Copywriting Intern, you will contribute to making every line across our ads, website, and social media clear, helpful, and actionable for our users. You’ll help craft messaging that grabs attention and support the content team by turning ideas, insights, and trends into content that actually performs.

Ready to help us turn words into impact? 🚀

Take ownership

Contribute ideas and copy variations for ads and social campaigns, helping the team test and learn faster ✍️

Turn competitor and social trend research into actionable insights — identify patterns, spot opportunities, and propose messaging angles that differentiate bunq 🔎

Support campaign testing by proposing A/B ideas for headlines, hooks, and messaging variations to learn what resonates across markets 📊

Write structured drafts for ads, social posts, and website content that support product launches and high-impact campaigns 📣

Help keep messaging clear, sharp, and focused on real value for our users ✨

Requirements

You’re fluent in written and spoken English

You’re available 24hours a week for 3 months.

You’re currently studying or recently graduated in English, Media, Communications, Marketing, Journalism, or a similar field

You have strong writing skills and can adapt tone for ads, social media, and marketing content

You understand the basics of digital marketing and why hooks, headlines, and variations matter

You’re curious about why certain messages perform better than others

You enjoy researching competitor campaigns, social trends, and messaging patterns

You can turn research into clear insights and practical content ideas

You have strong attention to detail and are comfortable receiving feedback and revising your work

You have experience running or contributing to social media accounts (strong plus ⭐)

You’re eager to learn and excited to contribute to marketing that actually drives impact

Curious to see how we make life easy? - try the bunq app, it only takes 5 minutes to sign up.

Your space to perform

We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪🏼

🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset

💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us

🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options

🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style

All new hires are subject to Pre-employment Screening (PES), which includes checks conducted by our third-party partner, DISA. This is part of our commitment to a secure and trustworthy workplace.

Apply for this position