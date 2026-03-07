Copywriting Intern

You’re fluent in written and spoken English

You’re available 24hours a week for 3 months.

You’re currently studying or recently graduated in English, Media, Communications, Marketing, Journalism, or a similar field

You have strong writing skills and can adapt tone for ads, social media, and marketing content

You understand the basics of digital marketing and why hooks, headlines, and variations matter

You’re curious about why certain messages perform better than others

You enjoy researching competitor campaigns, social trends, and messaging patterns

You can turn research into clear insights and practical content ideas

You have strong attention to detail and are comfortable receiving feedback and revising your work

You have experience running or contributing to social media accounts (strong plus ⭐)

You’re eager to learn and excited to contribute to marketing that actually drives impact

Your space to perform

We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪🏼

🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset

💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us

🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options

🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style

All new hires are subject to Pre-employment Screening (PES), which includes checks conducted by our third-party partner, DISA. This is part of our commitment to a secure and trustworthy workplace.