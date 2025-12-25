Junior Performance Marketeer
About this role
As a Junior Performance Marketeer, you are the operational engine behind bunq’s ad operations campaigns. You ensure performance strategies are executed flawlessly, campaigns run smoothly across channels, and our creative pipeline consistently delivers fresh, relevant, and compliant ads at scale.
Take Ownership
As a Junior Performance Marketeer, you will:
Build and launch error-free campaigns across TikTok Ads and Google App Ads, with exposure to LinkedIn and Reddit Ads
Monitor campaign delivery, pacing, and budgets daily to keep performance on track
Support weekly performance reporting by highlighting delivery health, next steps and suggesting optimization strategies
Manage the end-to-end creative pipeline, from briefing to launch, with internal teams and external agencies
Ensure a consistent bi-weekly creative refresh across copy, images, and video assets
Act as a quality gatekeeper to ensure all ads are accurate, compliant, and on-brand
Requirements
You’ve already worked hands-on with performance campaigns and value flawless execution
You’re comfortable operating in TikTok Ads Manager and Google App Ads
You’re highly organized, detail-driven, and enjoy managing multiple workflows at once
You’re data-aware and can turn performance signals into practical next steps
You communicate flawlessly in English and like coordinating across teams
Your space to perform
We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪🏼
🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset
👩💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly.
🧳 Digital Nomad program: work remotely 1 week per quarter after 1 year and 3 weeks per quarter after 2 years
📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget
🚴 Massive discount with Urban Sports Club 💪
🚌 Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳)
💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us
🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options
💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq
💸 Monthly contribution to your phone and internet bills
🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style
All new hires are subject to Pre-employment Screening (PES), which includes checks conducted by our third-party partner, DISA. This is part of our commitment to a secure and trustworthy workplace.