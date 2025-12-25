Junior Performance Marketeer

You’ve already worked hands-on with performance campaigns and value flawless execution

You’re comfortable operating in TikTok Ads Manager and Google App Ads

You’re highly organized, detail-driven, and enjoy managing multiple workflows at once

You’re data-aware and can turn performance signals into practical next steps

You communicate flawlessly in English and like coordinating across teams

Curious to see how we make life easy? - try the bunq app, it only takes 5 minutes to sign up.

Your space to perform

We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪🏼

🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset

👩‍💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly.

🧳 Digital Nomad program: work remotely 1 week per quarter after 1 year and 3 weeks per quarter after 2 years

📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget

﻿🚴 Massive discount with Urban Sports Club 💪

🚌﻿ Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳)

﻿💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us

🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options

💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq

💸 Monthly contribution to your phone and internet bills

🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style﻿

All new hires are subject to Pre-employment Screening (PES), which includes checks conducted by our third-party partner, DISA. This is part of our commitment to a secure and trustworthy workplace.