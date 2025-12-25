Junior Performance Marketeer

Posted on December 25, 2025
Amsterdam
Temporary
40 - 40
Entry level
About this role

As a Junior Performance Marketeer, you are the operational engine behind bunq’s ad operations campaigns. You ensure performance strategies are executed flawlessly, campaigns run smoothly across channels, and our creative pipeline consistently delivers fresh, relevant, and compliant ads at scale.
Ready to take on the challenge? Kick off your application by taking our assessment!

Take Ownership

As a Junior Performance Marketeer, you will:

  • Build and launch error-free campaigns across TikTok Ads and Google App Ads, with exposure to LinkedIn and Reddit Ads

  • Monitor campaign delivery, pacing, and budgets daily to keep performance on track

  • Support weekly performance reporting by highlighting delivery health, next steps and suggesting optimization strategies

  • Manage the end-to-end creative pipeline, from briefing to launch, with internal teams and external agencies

  • Ensure a consistent bi-weekly creative refresh across copy, images, and video assets

  • Act as a quality gatekeeper to ensure all ads are accurate, compliant, and on-brand

Requirements

  • You’ve already worked hands-on with performance campaigns and value flawless execution

  • You’re comfortable operating in TikTok Ads Manager and Google App Ads

  • You’re highly organized, detail-driven, and enjoy managing multiple workflows at once

  • You’re data-aware and can turn performance signals into practical next steps

  • You communicate flawlessly in English and like coordinating across teams

Curious to see how we make life easy? - try the bunq app, it only takes 5 minutes to sign up.

Your space to perform

We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪🏼

🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset

👩‍💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly.

🧳 Digital Nomad program: work remotely 1 week per quarter after 1 year and 3 weeks per quarter after 2 years

📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget

﻿🚴 Massive discount with Urban Sports Club 💪

🚌﻿ Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳)

﻿💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us

🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options

💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq

💸 Monthly contribution to your phone and internet bills

🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style﻿

All new hires are subject to Pre-employment Screening (PES), which includes checks conducted by our third-party partner, DISA. This is part of our commitment to a secure and trustworthy workplace.

