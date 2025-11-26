Head of Operational Branches

Posted on November 26, 2025
Amsterdam
Permanent
40 - 40
Executive
About this role

At bunq, we're more than just a bank - we're on a mission to transform how people experience banking! Imagine being able to bank like a true local all across Europe. With your vision and leadership, you will ensure that every bunq user feels at home, no matter where they are. By building branches that deliver seamless services—including local IBAN functionality—you’ll eliminate barriers like illegal IBAN discrimination and demonstrate operational excellence. Together, we’ll Make Life Easy for everyone, everywhere 🌍

Think you’re up for the challenge? Join us in making a meaningful impact on users’ lives while scaling efficient branch operations across Europe 🚀

Take ownership:


As our Head of Operational Branches, you’ll take ownership and make an impact by:

Build the EU Expansion Playbook for Operations

  • Craft and implement scalable, tech-driven frameworks that allow seamless integration of operational processes with local banking requirements and regulations.

  • Use data and insights to optimize the Playbook for cross-functional and cross-regional success.

Lead and Scale a Team of Country Operational Branch Managers (5-15 people)

  • Hire and lead high-performing, distributed teams.

  • Create an inspiring growth culture while ensuring alignment with bunq’s vision and goals.

Act as the Strategic Voice for the Entire Branch Network

  • Liaise with senior leadership, regulators, and cross-functional teams to advocate for seamless compliance and technology-driven operational efficiency.

  • Effectively communicate bunq’s strategy and adapt operational processes to European AML/CFT and banking regulatory trends.

Requirements

  • Experience: You bring experience, particularly in designing and implementing high-performing, scalable operational frameworks.

  • Expertise: You have deep knowledge of European AML/CFT regulations, banking laws, and compliance frameworks.

  • Leadership: You excel in coaching distributed senior teams to deliver outstanding results in a high-performance environment.

  • Influence: You’re skilled at aligning with senior leadership and driving cross-functional strategies using aggregated data and insights.

  • AI & Innovation: You’re passionate about integrating AI into compliance operations solutions and can effectively advocate for tech-driven operational changes.

  • Communication: You’re clear, concise, and persuasive in both verbal and written interactions—especially when engaging regulators or stakeholders.

  • Tech Savvy: You use your understanding of data, operational processes, and emerging trends to implement user-first and solutions-based approaches.

Your space to perform

We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪🏼

🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset

👩‍💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly.

🧳 Digital Nomad program: work remotely 1 week per quarter after 1 year and 3 weeks per quarter after 2 years

📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget

﻿🚴 Massive discount with Urban Sports Club 💪

🚌﻿ Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳)

﻿💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us

🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options

💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq

💸 Monthly contribution to your phone and internet bills

🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style﻿

