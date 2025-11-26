At bunq, we're more than just a bank - we're on a mission to transform how people experience banking! Imagine being able to bank like a true local all across Europe. With your vision and leadership, you will ensure that every bunq user feels at home, no matter where they are. By building branches that deliver seamless services—including local IBAN functionality—you’ll eliminate barriers like illegal IBAN discrimination and demonstrate operational excellence. Together, we’ll Make Life Easy for everyone, everywhere 🌍



Think you’re up for the challenge? Join us in making a meaningful impact on users’ lives while scaling efficient branch operations across Europe 🚀



Take ownership:



As our Head of Operational Branches, you’ll take ownership and make an impact by:



Build the EU Expansion Playbook for Operations

Craft and implement scalable, tech-driven frameworks that allow seamless integration of operational processes with local banking requirements and regulations.

Use data and insights to optimize the Playbook for cross-functional and cross-regional success.

Lead and Scale a Team of Country Operational Branch Managers (5-15 people)

Hire and lead high-performing, distributed teams.

Create an inspiring growth culture while ensuring alignment with bunq’s vision and goals.

Act as the Strategic Voice for the Entire Branch Network