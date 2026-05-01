Business Procurement Specialist - TEMP
About this role
Join our ambitious Source-to-Contract team in Amersfoort! You'll drive MRO Services sourcing, deliver complex analysis, and champion automation for procurement efficiency. As a trusted advisor, collaborate with stakeholders to achieve sourcing excellence in a fast-paced environment. Ready to make an impact?
Are you available for the next three months or more? Apply now!
Your main responsibilities are:
- Defines the right content for business needs;
- Develops and executes the sourcing calendar (Keelvar, RFx)
- Performs complex analysis and insight generation;
- Works in close collaboration with all Procurement and business stakeholders in accordance with guidelines and policy;
- Negotiates terms with suppliers autonomously in cases defined by category procurement or assists them in the negotiation process;
- Responsible for the KPI's on sourcing performance, Contract coverage, PO-rate, and Handsfree PO-rate, % Blocked invoices;
- Proactively manage related stakeholders;
- Continuous improvement drives automation/digitalization of our sourcing platform.
Requirements
- Higher vocational /applied sciences/bachelor or Academic/Master
- Critical thinking: skill in analyzing complex procurement issues and developing logical, effective solutions;
- Data-Driven Leadership: skill to leverage analytics and data insights to inform and steer strategic procurement decisions;
- E-Procurement Systems: skill in utilizing electronic procurement platforms to automate purchasing sourcing processes and improve efficiency;
- Procurement Process Improvement: skill in identifying inefficiencies and implementing enhancements to optimize procurement operations;
- Attention to Detail: skill in ensuring accuracy and thoroughness in procurement documentation, contracts, and data analysis;
- Relationship Building: ability to establish and nurture strong relationships with internal stakeholders and suppliers;
- Fluent in English.
Salary
Through our agency, you will receive a temporary contract for the stated period of time. The salary range for this full-time role is between €3500,- to €4200,- gross a month depending on your education and experience.
What will happen when you apply? Within four working days, we will let you know whether you are qualified for the position. If you are, we will schedule an interview (digital or in-person). In this interview, we will inform you about the vacancy, the company, and the procedure. If we both agree this is a suitable opportunity, we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the entire application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruitment consultants. Every recruiter has a strong focus regarding their field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both you, as the candidate, and the client.