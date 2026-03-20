Buying & Demand Planner - Temporary

Buying & Demand Planner - Temporary

Posted on March 20, 2026
Amsterdam
Temporary
Posted on March 20, 2026

About this role

Join a dynamic Omni Planning & Allocation team driving demand forecasting, inventory planning, and commercial strategy across multiple channels and categories. You’ll play a key role in shaping seasonal demand, aligning product strategies, and ensuring sales and margin targets are hit all while collaborating with cross-functional teams like Buying, Merchandising, DTC channels, and Finance.

If you’re analytical, commercial-minded, and thrive in a fast-paced retail environment, this role puts you at the heart of the business, influencing decisions that directly impact growth and profitability.

Are you available from 15/05/2026 to 30/10/2026?

  • Develop and manage EMEA seasonal demand plans, improving forecast accuracy and aligning with product strategies;
  • Quantify seasonal buys and support allocation decisions to optimize inventory and meet sales/margin targets;
  • Work closely with Merchandising, DTC channels, Wholesale/Hubs, and Finance to ensure aligned planning decisions;
  • Contribute to long-term planning, integrated demand planning (IDP), and provide insights for range and financial strategies;
  • Mentor junior planners and implement processes to enhance team efficiency and planning accuracy.

Requirements

• 4-7+ years of experience in wholesale planning, demand planning, or merch planning within a fashion, retail, or consumer goods environment; • Strong expertise in demand and wholesale planning with a sound understanding in demand driven merchandise financials; • Commercial and results-driven mindset, with the ability to understand short-term sales needs with long-term strategic planning; • Strong analytical skills with experience in data-driven decision-making, leveraging insights to optimize buying strategies; • Proven stakeholder management skills, collaborating effectively with Merchandising, DTC Merch Planning & Buying, Hub Wholesale teams, Planning Operations, Global Counterparts and Supply Chain teams; • Problem solving: sound understanding of how to solve complex problems and critically assess the solutions required; • Highly adaptable and proactive, thriving in a fast-paced, evolving retail environment; • Fluency in English; • Education: Bachelor's degree in business, finance, economics or retail preferred.

Salary

Our client is committed to fostering an inclusive and diverse working environment where everyone feels a sense of belonging. Qualified applicants will be considered regardless of age, ethnicity, ability, gender identity or expression, nationality, race, religion or sexual orientation.

What’s in it for you?

  • A competitive compensation package aligned with the responsibilities and level of the role;
  • A modern, well-equipped workplace in Amsterdam;
  • Collaboration with multidisciplinary creative and operational teams;
  • A dynamic role within a fast-paced, professional organization where quality and efficiency matter

How we'll proceed:

Within four working days, we will let you know if you qualify for this position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview, we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the rest of the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise, which makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.

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