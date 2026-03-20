Buying & Demand Planner - Temporary

Our client is committed to fostering an inclusive and diverse working environment where everyone feels a sense of belonging. Qualified applicants will be considered regardless of age, ethnicity, ability, gender identity or expression, nationality, race, religion or sexual orientation.

What’s in it for you?

A competitive compensation package aligned with the responsibilities and level of the role;

A modern, well-equipped workplace in Amsterdam;

Collaboration with multidisciplinary creative and operational teams;

A dynamic role within a fast-paced, professional organization where quality and efficiency matter

How we'll proceed:

Within four working days, we will let you know if you qualify for this position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview, we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the rest of the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise, which makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.