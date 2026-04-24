Procurement Specialist - Temporary

Looking for a hands-on role where you can make immediate impact? As an EM Program / Procurement Specialist, you’ll drive end-to-end execution of key External Manufacturing projects, ensuring contracts, compliance, and supplier performance are fully on track.

You’ll work closely with Procurement, Finance, Legal, and suppliers in a dynamic, international environment where structure, ownership, and delivery are key.

Are you available from 11-05-2026 to 06-01-2027? Then apply now!

Your main responsibilities are: