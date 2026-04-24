Procurement Specialist - Temporary
About this role
Looking for a hands-on role where you can make immediate impact? As an EM Program / Procurement Specialist, you’ll drive end-to-end execution of key External Manufacturing projects, ensuring contracts, compliance, and supplier performance are fully on track.
You’ll work closely with Procurement, Finance, Legal, and suppliers in a dynamic, international environment where structure, ownership, and delivery are key.
Are you available from 11-05-2026 to 06-01-2027? Then apply now!
Your main responsibilities are:
- Lead end-to-end execution of EM programs and projects from initiation to completion;
- Ensure timely delivery of contracts, milestones, and compliance requirements;
- Identify, manage, and escalate risks, dependencies, and bottlenecks;
- Coordinate supplier governance and cross-functional stakeholders (Procurement, Finance, Legal);
- Drive contract compliance, cost initiatives, and resolution of operational issues (e.g. blocked invoices).
Requirements
The ideal candidate is/ has:
- 5–8 years’ experience in procurement/supply chain with strong project execution skills;
- Solid knowledge of contracting, compliance, SAP and Coupa;
- Strong stakeholder management & communication across functions;
- Analytical and structured, able to manage risks and dependencies;
- ENGLISH is mandatory;
- Hands-on and delivery-focused, thrives in dynamic environments.
Salary
Through our agency, you will receive a temporary contract for the stated period of time. The salary range for this full-time role is between €5000,- to €6000,- gross a month depending on your education and experience.
What will happen when you apply? Within four working days, we will let you know whether you are qualified for the position. If you are, we will schedule an interview (digital or in-person). In this interview, we will inform you about the vacancy, the company, and the procedure. If we both agree this is a suitable opportunity, we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the entire application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruitment consultants. Every recruiter has a strong focus regarding their field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both you, as the candidate, and the client.