Procurement Specialist - Temporary

Procurement Specialist - Temporary

Posted on April 24, 2026
Amersfoort
Posted on April 24, 2026

About this role

Looking for a hands-on role where you can make immediate impact? As an EM Program / Procurement Specialist, you’ll drive end-to-end execution of key External Manufacturing projects, ensuring contracts, compliance, and supplier performance are fully on track.

You’ll work closely with Procurement, Finance, Legal, and suppliers in a dynamic, international environment where structure, ownership, and delivery are key.

Are you available from 11-05-2026 to 06-01-2027? Then apply now!

Your main responsibilities are:

  • Lead end-to-end execution of EM programs and projects from initiation to completion;
  • Ensure timely delivery of contracts, milestones, and compliance requirements;
  • Identify, manage, and escalate risks, dependencies, and bottlenecks;
  • Coordinate supplier governance and cross-functional stakeholders (Procurement, Finance, Legal);
  • Drive contract compliance, cost initiatives, and resolution of operational issues (e.g. blocked invoices).

Requirements

The ideal candidate is/ has:

  • 5–8 years’ experience in procurement/supply chain with strong project execution skills;
  • Solid knowledge of contracting, compliance, SAP and Coupa;
  • Strong stakeholder management & communication across functions;
  • Analytical and structured, able to manage risks and dependencies;
  • ENGLISH is mandatory;
  • Hands-on and delivery-focused, thrives in dynamic environments.

Salary

5000 - 6000

Through our agency, you will receive a temporary contract for the stated period of time. The salary range for this full-time role is between €5000,- to €6000,- gross a month depending on your education and experience. 

What will happen when you apply? Within four working days, we will let you know whether you are qualified for the position. If you are, we will schedule an interview (digital or in-person). In this interview, we will inform you about the vacancy, the company, and the procedure. If we both agree this is a suitable opportunity, we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the entire application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruitment consultants. Every recruiter has a strong focus regarding their field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both you, as the candidate, and the client.

Want more jobs like this?Get Supply Chain / Logistics jobs in Amersfoort delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Freight Audit Specialist
Buyer – Dutch & English
Sales Support Specialist
Transport Planner | Dutch and French | Rotterdam
Supply Chain Lead | FMCG |
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

Dutch workers reach highest level of productivity in 20 yearsDutch workers reach highest level of productivity in 20 years
The Netherlands raises youth minimum wage by more than 2 euros per hourThe Netherlands raises youth minimum wage by more than 2 euros per hour
Dutch companies required to disclose salaries in hiring process with new EU lawDutch companies required to disclose salaries in hiring process with new EU law
Experienced, relocated, and stuck: Restarting your career in the NetherlandsExperienced, relocated, and stuck: Restarting your career in the Netherlands
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position