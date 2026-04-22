Senior HR Application Specialist (SAP)

Are you the expert who ensures a global HR IT landscape runs like a well-oiled machine? For a fast-growing international organization in Limburg & Utrecht, we are looking for an HR Application Specialist. You will be the owner and gatekeeper of a broad portfolio, with SAP SuccessFactors as the beating heart. You will bridge the gap between HR, Business Technology, and external vendors to digitize processes and ensure data quality worldwide. From rolling out new modules to optimizing time tracking and digital workflows: you will ensure that managers and employees can rely on dependable systems. Ready to take ownership and drive HR IT excellence? Apply now and become the cornerstone of our digital HR transformation!

Functional Management & Digital Transformation In this role, you are responsible for the reliability, security, and efficiency of the local and global HR application landscape.