IT Internship

IT Internship

Posted on April 17, 2026
Rotterdam
- 40
Entry level
Posted on April 17, 2026

About this role

IT Internships

Becoming an IT professional that you aspire to be


About the Internship

Swisscom is always keen on attracting and developing the best talents. As part of the leading telecom and tech company in Switzerland, you will work on real projects that have real impact. From day one, you will be part of an international team collaborating across Switzerland, Rotterdam, and Riga, contributing to innovative solutions in Swisscom’s digital transformation. This means working hands‑on in backend, cloud, or full‑stack development, applying your Computer Science skills to real technical challenges.

With colleagues from over 60 nationalities, diversity is not just something we value, it is how we work. We believe in open collaboration, ownership, and continuous learning. You will be encouraged to share ideas, take initiative, and grow within the environment. We respect each other, help each other out, and are not afraid to make mistakes. We make sure you can be the best version of yourself.

Our internship program starts on 1st September. In this 6 months internship you will work in agile teams using Scrum and SAFe, gaining hands-on experience in a fast-paced and supportive environment.

Current Projects (Click project to view details)

Starting date for all projects: 1st September 2026. 

Living in the Netherlands as an expat? 🌷 Get English-only public health insurance with zero deductible. All public hospitals & GPs covered. Join 21,000+ expats already covered. From €166.8/month -> https://www.gliderinsurance.nl/?utm_source=AIMiles

Requirements

Who are you?

  • You are a student enrolled in the last year of your HBO or University program in the field of Computer Science, Informatica, or any other similar field.

  • You live in the Netherlands

  • You are willing to contribute to an international team and you have an agile mindset.

  • You are curious and responsible.

  • You have a good level of English; any other language is a plus.

Perks

  • 810 € gross Monthly Allowance (Full time)

  • IT Equipment

  • Agile working environment and lean management instructor

  • Flexible working time model

  • Plenty of opportunities for training and personal development

  • International Environment

  • Holidays & time off


Contact

Do you have any questions or do you want to know why we love working at Swisscom? Feel free to reach out to Lilla Egyed (lilla.egyed@swisscom.com) or Maria Baker Enguidanos (Maria.BakerEnguidanos@swisscom.com).

Please, submit your CV in English.

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