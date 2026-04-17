IT Internship
About this role
IT Internships
Becoming an IT professional that you aspire to be
About the Internship
Swisscom is always keen on attracting and developing the best talents. As part of the leading telecom and tech company in Switzerland, you will work on real projects that have real impact. From day one, you will be part of an international team collaborating across Switzerland, Rotterdam, and Riga, contributing to innovative solutions in Swisscom’s digital transformation. This means working hands‑on in backend, cloud, or full‑stack development, applying your Computer Science skills to real technical challenges.
With colleagues from over 60 nationalities, diversity is not just something we value, it is how we work. We believe in open collaboration, ownership, and continuous learning. You will be encouraged to share ideas, take initiative, and grow within the environment. We respect each other, help each other out, and are not afraid to make mistakes. We make sure you can be the best version of yourself.
Our internship program starts on 1st September. In this 6 months internship you will work in agile teams using Scrum and SAFe, gaining hands-on experience in a fast-paced and supportive environment.
Current Projects (Click project to view details)
Starting date for all projects: 1st September 2026.
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Requirements
Who are you?
You are a student enrolled in the last year of your HBO or University program in the field of Computer Science, Informatica, or any other similar field.
You live in the Netherlands
You are willing to contribute to an international team and you have an agile mindset.
You are curious and responsible.
You have a good level of English; any other language is a plus.
Perks
810 € gross Monthly Allowance (Full time)
IT Equipment
Agile working environment and lean management instructor
Flexible working time model
Plenty of opportunities for training and personal development
International Environment
Holidays & time off
Contact
Do you have any questions or do you want to know why we love working at Swisscom? Feel free to reach out to Lilla Egyed (lilla.egyed@swisscom.com) or Maria Baker Enguidanos (Maria.BakerEnguidanos@swisscom.com).
Please, submit your CV in English.