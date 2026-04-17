IT Internship

IT Internships

Becoming an IT professional that you aspire to be





About the Internship

Swisscom is always keen on attracting and developing the best talents. As part of the leading telecom and tech company in Switzerland, you will work on real projects that have real impact. From day one, you will be part of an international team collaborating across Switzerland, Rotterdam, and Riga, contributing to innovative solutions in Swisscom’s digital transformation. This means working hands‑on in backend, cloud, or full‑stack development, applying your Computer Science skills to real technical challenges.

With colleagues from over 60 nationalities, diversity is not just something we value, it is how we work. We believe in open collaboration, ownership, and continuous learning. You will be encouraged to share ideas, take initiative, and grow within the environment. We respect each other, help each other out, and are not afraid to make mistakes. We make sure you can be the best version of yourself.

Our internship program starts on 1st September. In this 6 months internship you will work in agile teams using Scrum and SAFe, gaining hands-on experience in a fast-paced and supportive environment.

Current Projects (Click project to view details)

Starting date for all projects: 1st September 2026.