DevOps Engineer (AWS Migration)

If you are a motivated and skilled Software Engineer with proven DevOps and SRE experience looking to join a dynamic team for an AWS migration project, we would love to hear from you. Join us at Swisscom and be a part of this exciting opportunity to shape the future of our application infrastructure.

Cloud experience: had worked with Containers, Databases and security policies/tools

Good knowledge about Software as Code

Excellent problem-solving and troubleshooting abilities.

Effective communication and collaboration skills to work in a team-oriented and distributed environment.

Programming Skills: Ability to write stable and standardized code in python, go or any modern scripting language.

CI/CD: Jenkins, GitLab CI/CD , or similar.

Containerization: Docker, Kubernetes, Helm

Monitoring and Observability: CloudWatch, Prometheus, Grafana.

Want to know more about us?

We are serving the Swiss market as Switzerland’s leading IT & Telecom company. Thus, we are actively driving digitalization and networking, and tapping new paths for our customers and our employees. Our values are trustworthy, committed and curious.

Since 2019, we have been building up the coolest DevOps Center with a wonderful office at the World Trade Center in the heart of Rotterdam. We are currently recruiting IT passionate professionals who are keen on developing high-quality software, have an agile mindset and appreciate the collaboration with motivated colleagues from all over the world.

What's in it for you?

Work environment

Agile way of working, multi-cultural work environment promoting work-life balance

Autonomy, flexibility, opportunity and growth

Cool office space in the World Trade Center Rotterdam!

Are you coming to the office by bike or car? You can park right here at the office

Be a part of our events to build a stronger Swisscom community - for example, culture lunches, fun quizzes, game nights and a lot more!

Allowances

Full relocation support (Housing, settling in, etc.) for you and your family

200 euros per month Telephone/internet allowance

275 euros per month contribution to health insurance

5 Paid training days and access to Swisscom learning platforms

Travel allowance reimbursement

500 euros home office allowance

Gym subscription, Tax advice, and language course

Leaves policy

Work from abroad possibility for one month per year

Care, bereavement, maternity and paternity leaves

25 days paid vacation days plus Dutch national holidays

Contract terms