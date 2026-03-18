DevOps Engineer (AWS Migration)
About this role
DevOps Engineer (AWS Migration)
We are seeking experienced DevOps Engineers to join our team at Swisscom for an exciting project involving AWS migration. As a Devops engineer, you will play a key role in migrating and operating applications on the AWS cloud platform. You will work closely with platform engineers and application engineers to ensure a successful migration and efficient operation of the application infrastructure.
What you move?
Collaborate with the team to design, plan, and execute the migration or creation of applications and infrastructure to iAWS.
Maintain the automated infrastructure. This means lifecycle upgrades of EKS clusters, databases, argoCD versions and others.
Implement and maintain CI/CD pipelines for efficient application deployment and release management.
Monitor and troubleshoot application and infrastructure issues, ensuring high availability and performance using tools like CloudWatch, Prometheus, Grafana, or OTEL.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure smooth coordination and communication during the migration process.
Implement and follow best practices for security, scalability, and disaster recovery in AWS.
You are able to drive the migration of a database from Oracle to PostgreSQL
You debug and find the solution for slow queries to a Database in an application
Requirements
If you are a motivated and skilled Software Engineer with proven DevOps and SRE experience looking to join a dynamic team for an AWS migration project, we would love to hear from you. Join us at Swisscom and be a part of this exciting opportunity to shape the future of our application infrastructure.
Cloud experience: had worked with Containers, Databases and security policies/tools
Good knowledge about Software as Code
Excellent problem-solving and troubleshooting abilities.
Effective communication and collaboration skills to work in a team-oriented and distributed environment.
Programming Skills: Ability to write stable and standardized code in python, go or any modern scripting language.
CI/CD: Jenkins, GitLab CI/CD, or similar.
Containerization: Docker, Kubernetes, Helm
Monitoring and Observability: CloudWatch, Prometheus, Grafana.
Want to know more about us?
We are serving the Swiss market as Switzerland’s leading IT & Telecom company. Thus, we are actively driving digitalization and networking, and tapping new paths for our customers and our employees. Our values are trustworthy, committed and curious.
Since 2019, we have been building up the coolest DevOps Center with a wonderful office at the World Trade Center in the heart of Rotterdam. We are currently recruiting IT passionate professionals who are keen on developing high-quality software, have an agile mindset and appreciate the collaboration with motivated colleagues from all over the world.
What's in it for you?
Work environment
Agile way of working, multi-cultural work environment promoting work-life balance
Autonomy, flexibility, opportunity and growth
Cool office space in the World Trade Center Rotterdam!
Are you coming to the office by bike or car? You can park right here at the office
Be a part of our events to build a stronger Swisscom community - for example, culture lunches, fun quizzes, game nights and a lot more!
Allowances
Full relocation support (Housing, settling in, etc.) for you and your family
200 euros per month Telephone/internet allowance
275 euros per month contribution to health insurance
5 Paid training days and access to Swisscom learning platforms
Travel allowance reimbursement
500 euros home office allowance
Gym subscription, Tax advice, and language course
Leaves policy
Work from abroad possibility for one month per year
Care, bereavement, maternity and paternity leaves
25 days paid vacation days plus Dutch national holidays
Contract terms
To begin with you will receive a fixed term contract (one year), after 6 months of your employment with us, after a feedback meeting with the team, there is a possibility of extending the contract
The salary ranges mentioned in our Job Descriptions are base annual gross salaries including the 8% holiday allowance