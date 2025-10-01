Higher wages and benefits see disposable income in the Netherlands rise 2,8%
Households in the Netherlands had a little more money in their pockets in the second quarter of 2025, with real disposable incomes rising by just under 3 percent, according to new figures from Statistics Netherlands (CBS).
Real disposable income in the Netherlands up in Q2
Rising salaries and higher social security benefits outpaced inflation in the second quarter of 2025, CBS reported this week. This resulted in a 2,8-percent rise in real disposable income for households in the Netherlands, compared to the second quarter of 2024.
The substantial part of the increase was thanks to an increase in the income of both employees and people in self-employment. Overall, worker compensation increased by 5,9 percent, while the net earnings of self-employed people increased by just 0,8 percent. The number of jobs in the Netherlands grew by 5,9 percent.
Social benefits also went up substantially, by an average of 6,2 percent compared to the same period in 2024. This is mainly because many benefits are linked to the minimum wage in the Netherlands, which itself went up by 6 percent.
These rises outpaced inflation and increases in income taxes and social security contributions, which rose by an average of 3 percent.
Dutch economy growing faster than expected
The data indicate that the Dutch economy is growing faster than expected and therefore resulted in CBS revising its GDP growth estimate for the period between April and June. The increase is modest, up from 0,1 percent to 0,2 percent.
Household consumption contributed most to this GDP increase, as people found themselves with more disposable income, but investments and public spending also played a role. The number of people in paid employment also rose by 28.000, a key indicator of economic growth.
