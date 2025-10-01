Home
Expat Info
Dutch news & articles
Higher wages and benefits see disposable income in the Netherlands rise 2,8%

Higher wages and benefits see disposable income in the Netherlands rise 2,8%

By Abi Carter

Households in the Netherlands had a little more money in their pockets in the second quarter of 2025, with real disposable incomes rising by just under 3 percent, according to new figures from Statistics Netherlands (CBS)

Real disposable income in the Netherlands up in Q2

Rising salaries and higher social security benefits outpaced inflation in the second quarter of 2025, CBS reported this week. This resulted in a 2,8-percent rise in real disposable income for households in the Netherlands, compared to the second quarter of 2024. 

The substantial part of the increase was thanks to an increase in the income of both employees and people in self-employment. Overall, worker compensation increased by 5,9 percent, while the net earnings of self-employed people increased by just 0,8 percent. The number of jobs in the Netherlands grew by 5,9 percent. 

Social benefits also went up substantially, by an average of 6,2 percent compared to the same period in 2024. This is mainly because many benefits are linked to the minimum wage in the Netherlands, which itself went up by 6 percent. 

These rises outpaced inflation and increases in income taxes and social security contributions, which rose by an average of 3 percent. 

Dutch economy growing faster than expected

The data indicate that the Dutch economy is growing faster than expected and therefore resulted in CBS revising its GDP growth estimate for the period between April and June. The increase is modest, up from 0,1 percent to 0,2 percent. 

Household consumption contributed most to this GDP increase, as people found themselves with more disposable income, but investments and public spending also played a role. The number of people in paid employment also rose by 28.000, a key indicator of economic growth. 

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:
Abi Carter

Editor in chief at IamExpat Media

Abi studied German and History at the University of Manchester and has since lived in Berlin, Hamburg and Utrecht, working since 2017 as a writer, editor and content marketeer. Although she's happily taken on some German and Dutch quirks, she keeps a stash of Yorkshire Tea on hand, because nowhere does a brew quite like home.Read more

Related Stories

IamExpat Fair The Hague 2025: Book your workshop now!IamExpat Fair The Hague 2025: Book your workshop now!
Participate in a survey about expat voting in the NetherlandsParticipate in a survey about expat voting in the Netherlands
The IamExpat Fair returns to The Hague on November 9!The IamExpat Fair returns to The Hague on November 9!
Mark your calendars: The IamExpat Fair returns to Amsterdam on March 8Mark your calendars: The IamExpat Fair returns to Amsterdam on March 8
Buying a house in the Netherlands: No more transfer tax in 2021Buying a house in the Netherlands: No more transfer tax in 2021
Most professionals do not find their element. Will you be one of them?Most professionals do not find their element. Will you be one of them?
Want to improve your results at work and home? Stop working hard!Want to improve your results at work and home? Stop working hard!
How to make the most of your professional development with BMGIHow to make the most of your professional development with BMGI
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2025 IamExpat Media B.V.