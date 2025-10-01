Higher wages and benefits see disposable income in the Netherlands rise 2,8%

Households in the Netherlands had a little more money in their pockets in the second quarter of 2025, with real disposable incomes rising by just under 3 percent, according to new figures from Statistics Netherlands (CBS).

Real disposable income in the Netherlands up in Q2

Rising salaries and higher social security benefits outpaced inflation in the second quarter of 2025, CBS reported this week. This resulted in a 2,8-percent rise in real disposable income for households in the Netherlands, compared to the second quarter of 2024.

The substantial part of the increase was thanks to an increase in the income of both employees and people in self-employment. Overall, worker compensation increased by 5,9 percent, while the net earnings of self-employed people increased by just 0,8 percent. The number of jobs in the Netherlands grew by 5,9 percent.

Social benefits also went up substantially, by an average of 6,2 percent compared to the same period in 2024. This is mainly because many benefits are linked to the minimum wage in the Netherlands, which itself went up by 6 percent.