Flower orderpicker

Flower orderpicker

Posted on May 22, 2026
De Kwakel
Posted on May 22, 2026

About this role

As a flower order picker, you will contribute to the smooth logistics process of our international company. Your role is essential in ensuring that customers worldwide receive their orders complete and on time. You’ll work in a dynamic and supportive team, staying active while using tools like handheld scanners and electric pallet trucks to make your tasks efficient and accurate. This position is perfect for someone who enjoys working in a fast-paced environment and values teamwork.

What You Will Do:

  • Pick: various types of cut flowers and register them using a handheld scanner.
  • Check: orders for completeness and ensure they are ready for delivery.
  • Transport: completed orders to the shipping department using an electric pallet truck.
  • Collaborate: closely with your team to meet daily targets and maintain a positive working atmosphere.
  • Contribute: to the overall efficiency and success of the logistics process while staying active.

What do we offer you

We believe in creating a supportive and rewarding environment where your hard work is valued and your professional growth is encouraged. Here's what you can expect when you join our team:

  • Hourly wage of €14.71 gross per hour.
  • Temporary contract with the prospect of a permanent position.
  • 30 to 40 hours per week, offering flexibility.
  • Sunday work paid up to €29.42 per hour.
  • A bouquet of flowers every two weeks as a token of appreciation.
  • Travel expense reimbursement for your convenience.
  • Opportunities for personal development and growth.
  • Friendly working atmosphere with supportive colleagues.
  • Safety equipment, including safety shoes, provided.

Job Requirements

We are looking for a detail-oriented and proactive flower order picker who thrives in a dynamic logistics environment.

  • VMBO diploma in Logistics or equivalent experience
  • Available to start work from 6:00 AM
  • Skilled in working independently and with precision
  • Open to full-time or part-time schedules
  • Passion for flowers and logistics processes

About the company

Based in De Kwakel, our company supplies over one million flowers, plants, and accessories each day to customers in more than 60 countries. You help us deliver every order complete, on time, and in good condition, in line with our focus on reliability and care.

You work in a diverse team of about 16–30 colleagues, where collaboration, clear communication, and learning on the job matter. Flexible working hours, a practical mindset, and an informal atmosphere help you combine steady work with life outside work.

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