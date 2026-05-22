(D2C) Marketing Manager | German C1

Act as the main point of contact for all marketing activities related to Germany

Adapt and localise centrally developed marketing strategies so they resonate with German customers

Review, guide, and optimise marketing assets across channels (website, paid media, email, social), without creating the materials yourself

Ensure messaging, tone of voice, and offers are culturally and commercially relevant for Germany

Provide local market input during campaign planning and creative discussions with international teams

Coordinate with internal specialists (creative, performance, influencer marketing) to support successful market execution

Build and manage strategic partnerships in the German market, such as influencers, affiliates, and commercial partners

Identify local trends and growth opportunities and translate them into concrete actions

Represent the German market in both internal decision-making and external conversations

In this role, you will work closely with a central creative and performance team in the Netherlands that develops all campaign assets, including ads and copy. Your responsibility is to ensure these ideas translate effectively to the German market — aligning with local culture, customer expectations, and commercial performance. Some of your tasks include: