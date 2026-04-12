Trade Marketing Specialist | FMCG | ENG
About this role
Our client is the European subsidiary and regional headquarters of a globally recognized Korean food producer, known for bringing bold and authentic K-food products to more than 35 markets across Europe.
Job Overview
The Trade Marketing Specialist will play an important role in delivering impactful customer activation initiatives across the European market, working closely with the Trade Marketing Lead as well as Sales and Marketing teams. This role is highly focused on the mainstream retail channel, where you will collaborate with key customers to enhance in-store visibility, drive shopper engagement, and support joint business growth. It requires a hands-on, execution-driven professional who thrives in a fast-paced and entrepreneurial environment.
Key Responsibilities
Customer Marketing & Activation
- Implement customer marketing plans aligned with commercial and brand objectives
- Localize global marketing plans into actionable customer-specific activation calendars
- Identify opportunities to improve category performance and brand visibility in-store
- Coordinate and execute activations such as POS materials, sampling campaigns, themed displays, and seasonal promotions
- Support the development of customer-specific toolkits and sales materials
- Ensure consistent roll-out of promotions, product launches, and visibility initiatives across markets
Trade Marketing Excellence
- Deliver tailored activation strategies for leading European retailers
- Manage promotional plans, including mechanics, execution, and performance tracking
- Partner with Sales teams to strengthen customer relationships through effective trade programs
- Identify opportunities to optimize pricing, promotions, and store-level impact
Cross-Functional Collaboration
- Work closely with Sales, Brand Marketing, Supply Chain, and external partners to ensure seamless campaign execution
- Contribute to improving processes, tools, and ways of working across teams
Performance Tracking & Insights
- Monitor and analyze promotional effectiveness and shopper behavior using market and customer data
- Conduct post-activation evaluations and provide actionable insights
- Maintain and consolidate performance reports across key KPIs and accounts
Profile of the Ideal Candidate
Experience
- 1-2 years of experience in Trade Marketing, Sales, or Marketing within FMCG
- Being able to work 5 days a week onsite in the Amstelveen office and be able to travel up to 10%
- Familiarity with data sources such as Nielsen, IRI, or retailer platforms
- Experience in international or multicultural environments is a plus
- Strong project management and execution capabilities
- Excellent communication skills and ability to build relationships with internal and external stakeholders
- Analytical mindset with experience measuring in-store and promotional performance
- Ability to translate brand strategy into effective customer-level activation
- Comfortable working in a dynamic, high-growth environment
- Proactive, solution-oriented, and collaborative approach
What Our Client Offers
- A dynamic role within a rapidly expanding international FMCG company
- The opportunity to contribute to the growth of a globally recognized Asian food brand across Europe
- A multicultural environment with close collaboration between European teams (marketing, sales, SCM), customers, and international HQ.
- Room for career development in customer marketing, account management, or brand strategy.
- Competitive salary package with performance bonus.
The post Trade Marketing Specialist | FMCG | ENG appeared first on Adams Multilingual Recruitment.
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