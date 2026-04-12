Trade Marketing Specialist | FMCG | ENG

Our client is the European subsidiary and regional headquarters of a globally recognized Korean food producer, known for bringing bold and authentic K-food products to more than 35 markets across Europe.

Job Overview

The Trade Marketing Specialist will play an important role in delivering impactful customer activation initiatives across the European market, working closely with the Trade Marketing Lead as well as Sales and Marketing teams. This role is highly focused on the mainstream retail channel, where you will collaborate with key customers to enhance in-store visibility, drive shopper engagement, and support joint business growth. It requires a hands-on, execution-driven professional who thrives in a fast-paced and entrepreneurial environment.

Key Responsibilities

Customer Marketing & Activation

Implement customer marketing plans aligned with commercial and brand objectives

Localize global marketing plans into actionable customer-specific activation calendars

Identify opportunities to improve category performance and brand visibility in-store

Coordinate and execute activations such as POS materials, sampling campaigns, themed displays, and seasonal promotions

Support the development of customer-specific toolkits and sales materials

Ensure consistent roll-out of promotions, product launches, and visibility initiatives across markets

Trade Marketing Excellence

Deliver tailored activation strategies for leading European retailers

Manage promotional plans, including mechanics, execution, and performance tracking

Partner with Sales teams to strengthen customer relationships through effective trade programs

Identify opportunities to optimize pricing, promotions, and store-level impact

Cross-Functional Collaboration

Work closely with Sales, Brand Marketing, Supply Chain, and external partners to ensure seamless campaign execution

Contribute to improving processes, tools, and ways of working across teams

Performance Tracking & Insights

Monitor and analyze promotional effectiveness and shopper behavior using market and customer data

Conduct post-activation evaluations and provide actionable insights

Maintain and consolidate performance reports across key KPIs and accounts

Profile of the Ideal Candidate

Experience

1-2 years of experience in Trade Marketing, Sales, or Marketing within FMCG

Being able to work 5 days a week onsite in the Amstelveen office and be able to travel up to 10%

Familiarity with data sources such as Nielsen, IRI, or retailer platforms

Experience in international or multicultural environments is a plus

Strong project management and execution capabilities

Excellent communication skills and ability to build relationships with internal and external stakeholders

Analytical mindset with experience measuring in-store and promotional performance

Ability to translate brand strategy into effective customer-level activation

Comfortable working in a dynamic, high-growth environment

Proactive, solution-oriented, and collaborative approach

What Our Client Offers

A dynamic role within a rapidly expanding international FMCG company

The opportunity to contribute to the growth of a globally recognized Asian food brand across Europe

A multicultural environment with close collaboration between European teams (marketing, sales, SCM), customers, and international HQ.

Room for career development in customer marketing, account management, or brand strategy.

Competitive salary package with performance bonus.

Interested? Feel free to apply or contact me for more information at nora@adamsrecruitment.com

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