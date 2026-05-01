Account Director - English
Posted on May 1, 2026
Limburg
40
Posted on May 1, 2026
About this role
Our client is a global B2B technology marketing agency partnering with ambitious tech brands. They transform complex ideas into clear, engaging messages that drive business growth. With a senior team based across multiple countries, they deliver high-quality work through strong collaboration, clarity, and accountability.
Following continued growth across Europe, our client is expanding its Client Services team and is looking for an experienced Account Director to lead key client relationships and drive strategic campaign delivery.
Job Profile for Account Director
Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:
- Lead the strategic development of accounts, campaigns, and budgets in collaboration with planning teams
- Act as a trusted advisor to clients, providing proactive guidance on market trends and strategic opportunities
- Ensure the strategic direction and creative integrity of campaigns are maintained throughout delivery
- Build strong, long-term client relationships through regular, high-quality engagement
- Confidently challenge client and internal thinking to elevate strategic and creative outputs
- Identify risks, scope changes, and potential issues early, and communicate them effectively
- Contribute innovative, insight-driven ideas that challenge the status quo
- Oversee the end-to-end delivery of integrated campaigns across multiple channels
- Collaborate with internal teams to produce high-quality campaign assets (e.g. video, whitepapers, eBooks, events, digital content)
- Ensure all work is delivered on time, within scope, and to a high standard
- Identify and develop opportunities to grow existing client relationships
- Contribute to new business development and support pitches where required
- Balance relationship-building with commercial outcomes, ensuring value and ROI
- Drive account profitability and identify opportunities to improve margins
- Manage account finances with a strong understanding of agency commercial models
- Oversee budgeting, forecasting, and financial performance across accounts
- Confidently lead cost estimates and financial discussions with clients
- Monitor project performance, including budget vs. actuals, and address variances proactively
- Ensure efficient resource allocation and maintain profitability across projects
- Build strong, collaborative relationships with internal teams
- Plan and prioritise workloads effectively across projects
- Foster a positive, high-performing team environment
- Encourage innovation and proactive problem-solving
- Communicate risks and challenges clearly and in a timely manner
- Follow and continuously improve internal processes and ways of working
- Maintain accurate and accessible project documentation (e.g. SharePoint, Microsoft Planner)
- Ensure operational excellence in partnership with internal teams and external suppliers
- Deliver consistently against timelines, budgets, and quality expectations
Candidate Profile for Account Director
- Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken
- Working experience in an Account Director (or similar) role within a multinational agency environment
- Proven experience in B2B marketing, ideally within technology-focused environments
- Understanding of agency commercial models and profitability; ABM experience is an advantage
- Ability to deliver high-quality campaigns and drive profitable account growth
- Strong client management and strategic thinking skills
- Solid commercial awareness and experience managing budgets
- Excellent client-facing and communication skills with the ability to influence and challenge constructively
- Strong leadership, commercial acumen, and negotiation capabilities
- Strong problem-solving skills and ability to manage budgets, expectations, and results
- Comfortable working in a fast-paced, collaborative environment
- Self-motivated, adaptable, and collaborative team player with high ownership
- Ability to work within GMT/CET time zones (9:00–17:00 GMT)
What Our Client Offers
- Competitive base salary
- High-impact role with exposure to senior stakeholders and strategic decision-making
- Remote-first setup offering flexibility and autonomy
- Senior-led international team combining startup agility with established expertise
- Fast-paced, ownership-driven environment with clear opportunities for growth
- Opportunity to work with leading B2B technology brands in global markets
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