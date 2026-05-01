Account Director - English

Our client is a global B2B technology marketing agency partnering with ambitious tech brands. They transform complex ideas into clear, engaging messages that drive business growth. With a senior team based across multiple countries, they deliver high-quality work through strong collaboration, clarity, and accountability.

Following continued growth across Europe, our client is expanding its Client Services team and is looking for an experienced Account Director to lead key client relationships and drive strategic campaign delivery.

Job Profile for Account Director

Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

Lead the strategic development of accounts, campaigns, and budgets in collaboration with planning teams

Act as a trusted advisor to clients, providing proactive guidance on market trends and strategic opportunities

Ensure the strategic direction and creative integrity of campaigns are maintained throughout delivery

Build strong, long-term client relationships through regular, high-quality engagement

Confidently challenge client and internal thinking to elevate strategic and creative outputs

Identify risks, scope changes, and potential issues early, and communicate them effectively

Contribute innovative, insight-driven ideas that challenge the status quo

Oversee the end-to-end delivery of integrated campaigns across multiple channels

Collaborate with internal teams to produce high-quality campaign assets (e.g. video, whitepapers, eBooks, events, digital content)

Ensure all work is delivered on time, within scope, and to a high standard

Identify and develop opportunities to grow existing client relationships

Contribute to new business development and support pitches where required

Balance relationship-building with commercial outcomes, ensuring value and ROI

Drive account profitability and identify opportunities to improve margins

Manage account finances with a strong understanding of agency commercial models

Oversee budgeting, forecasting, and financial performance across accounts

Confidently lead cost estimates and financial discussions with clients

Monitor project performance, including budget vs. actuals, and address variances proactively

Ensure efficient resource allocation and maintain profitability across projects

Build strong, collaborative relationships with internal teams

Plan and prioritise workloads effectively across projects

Foster a positive, high-performing team environment

Encourage innovation and proactive problem-solving

Communicate risks and challenges clearly and in a timely manner

Follow and continuously improve internal processes and ways of working

Maintain accurate and accessible project documentation (e.g. SharePoint, Microsoft Planner)

Ensure operational excellence in partnership with internal teams and external suppliers

Deliver consistently against timelines, budgets, and quality expectations

Candidate Profile for Account Director

Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken

Working experience in an Account Director (or similar) role within a multinational agency environment

Proven experience in B2B marketing, ideally within technology-focused environments

Understanding of agency commercial models and profitability; ABM experience is an advantage

Ability to deliver high-quality campaigns and drive profitable account growth

Strong client management and strategic thinking skills

Solid commercial awareness and experience managing budgets

Excellent client-facing and communication skills with the ability to influence and challenge constructively

Strong leadership, commercial acumen, and negotiation capabilities

Strong problem-solving skills and ability to manage budgets, expectations, and results

Comfortable working in a fast-paced, collaborative environment

Self-motivated, adaptable, and collaborative team player with high ownership

Ability to work within GMT/CET time zones (9:00–17:00 GMT)

What Our Client Offers