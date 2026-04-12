R&D Process Engineer - Powder Technologies

> 9000

The company offers a complete package of benefits, with a competitive primary salary and a yearly bonus, but also benefits like a premium free pension, 30 days annual leave and several discounts on a collective health insurance.

What will happen when you apply? Within four working days, we will let you know whether you are qualified for the position. If you do we will schedule an interview (digital or live). In this interview, we will inform you about the vacancy, the company, and the procedure. If we both agree this is a fitting opportunity, we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the whole application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialised recruitment consultants. Every recruiter has a strong focus regarding his/her field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both you, as the candidate, and the client.