R&D Process Engineer - Powder Technologies

R&D Process Engineer - Powder Technologies

Posted on April 12, 2026
Hoofddorp
Permanent
Posted on April 12, 2026

About this role

Are you a visionary in powder technology, driven to shape the future of global manufacturing? Do you thrive on translating complex processes into robust, innovative, and competitive solutions? If so, we have an exceptional opportunity for you to lead and redefine technical excellence within a world-leading organization. We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced R&D Process Engineer - Powder Technologies to join the prestigious Global Engineering Powerhouse of Design. In this pivotal role, you will be the cornerstone of the technical expertise, driving strategic advancements and ensuring unparallel performance in the critical domain of powder processing. If you are ready to elevate your career and lead the charge in powder technology, apply now.

We are seeking a highly experienced R&D Process Engineer to lead the development and ownership of core technical designs for powder applications. You will be a critical technical authority, driving innovation, standardization, and performance improvement across our manufacturing network. Key Accountabilities:

  • Scout, evaluate, and qualify relevant technologies for the organization's Powder manufacturing strategy, focusing on: Mixing, High Heat Treatment, Evaporation, Spray Drying, and Blending;
  • Collaborate seamlessly with Research & Innovation (R&I) and Quality & Food Safety (QFS) departments to ensure alignment and best-in-class solutions;

Core Design & Standardization:

  • Define, deliver, and maintain comprehensive engineering blue books, core designs, and technical standards for powder applications;
  • Ensure all designs and standards comply with Operations' critical Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) for Safety, Quality, Impact Journey, and Efficiency;

Equipment & Supplier Qualification:

  • Partner with the C&P Capex team to qualify relevant equipment and suppliers;
  • Maintain a fit-for-purpose vendor list within the powder application domain;

Capital Expenditure (Capex) Project Support:

  • Act as the technical authority in Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) for Capex projects managed by Global Engineering;
  • Contribute to process design work packages, provide budget estimates, and validate recommended technical solutions before investment and up to design qualification;

Center of Excellence (CoE) Contribution:

  • As a key member of the Center of Excellence (CoE) for Powder, actively support the manufacturing network;
  • Lead or co-lead programs focused on improving performance, reducing energy & water consumption, enhancing quality & safety, and increasing efficiency (e.g., Refuel, ATEX, Battle against Waste);
  • Provide expert technical assistance for factory assessments and troubleshooting when required;
  • Train and coach the technical community within the powder application domain.

Internal:

  • Operation & Manufacturing Network;
  • C&P Capex, Capex & Finance Teams;
  • Global, Regional, and Local Engineering Communities;
  • Global and Local Quality & Food Safety Communities;
  • Global R&I Community.

External:

  • Equipment Suppliers within the Expertise Area;
  • Research Institutes related to Powder Technologies;
  • Industry Committees, Forums, Legal Authorities, and Certification Bodies.

 

Requirements

  • Mechanical or Chemical engineering for Food Science Industries;
  • Minimum 10 years in similar categories area as technologist, with shopfloor experience of process engineering projects;
  • Knowledge-able on: Process & Product Technology, Powder properties in relation to process conditions, Hygienic design, Pinch & Enthalpy analyses, Explosion Safety according to ATEX;
  • Ability to Translate Process Design into Process descriptions and preferably to have Startup and Commissioning experience as well as troubleshooting;
  • Understand and advocate LOTO & WISE2 principles;
  • Experience in leading transversal programs with factories is a plus;
  • Ability to use knowledge, facts, data and professional insights to effectively solve problems and put in best practices solutions;
  • Ability to lead / animate a network towards one goal, with obsession to get things done with practical mindset and shopfloor orientation;
  • You are proficient in MS Office programs, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint and have knowledge of AutoCAD and MS Project;
  • Naturally organized and self-disciplined to manage multiple projects and stakeholders at the same time;
  • Curiosity and passion for technology;
  • Strategic thinking as well as hands on;
  • Fluent in English.

Salary

> 9000

The company offers a complete package of benefits, with a competitive primary salary and a yearly bonus, but also benefits like a premium free pension, 30 days annual leave and several discounts on a collective health insurance.

What will happen when you apply? Within four working days, we will let you know whether you are qualified for the position. If you do we will schedule an interview (digital or live). In this interview, we will inform you about the vacancy, the company, and the procedure. If we both agree this is a fitting opportunity, we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the whole application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialised recruitment consultants. Every recruiter has a strong focus regarding his/her field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both you, as the candidate, and the client.

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