Lead Process Engineer - Spray Drying - Food & Beverage

Are you a seasoned process engineer with deep expertise in spray drying technology within the food industry? A global leader in specialized nutrition is seeking a lead expert to own and advance their spray drying capabilities. This is a unique opportunity based in Hoofddorp to play a critical role in producing infant formula and medical nutrition products, directly impacting the health of babies and patients worldwide.

The Process Engineer will join the Global Engineering team as the foremost authority on spray drying and evaporation. This position holds global responsibility for the technology across 12-14 manufacturing plants, focusing on industrialization, improving capacity, ensuring safety, and leading new capital investment projects. You will be a key member of the powder center of excellence, driving innovation and best practices across the organization.

If you are interested in learning more about this position, then please apply!

• Lead the global spray drying category, owning the technology from an engineering perspective; • Drive improvements in capacity, capability, and productivity for existing spray drying assets; • Act as the lead expert for new investments in spray drying technology, from design to implementation; • Ensure all processes and equipment adhere to the highest standards of food safety, hygienic design, and ATEX regulations; • Train and develop the expertise of plant-level technicians, maintenance, and production staff; • Collaborate within a center of excellence to enhance sustainability and energy efficiency; • Conduct technical audits at manufacturing sites across the globe; • Communicate effectively with stakeholders at all levels, from plant teams to senior management; • Translate complex technical data into clear, concise reports for strategic decision-making.