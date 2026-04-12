Lead Process Engineer - Spray Drying - Food & Beverage

Lead Process Engineer - Spray Drying - Food & Beverage

Posted on April 12, 2026
Hoofddorp
Permanent
Posted on April 12, 2026

About this role

Are you a seasoned process engineer with deep expertise in spray drying technology within the food industry? A global leader in specialized nutrition is seeking a lead expert to own and advance their spray drying capabilities. This is a unique opportunity based in Hoofddorp to play a critical role in producing infant formula and medical nutrition products, directly impacting the health of babies and patients worldwide.

The Process Engineer will join the Global Engineering team as the foremost authority on spray drying and evaporation. This position holds global responsibility for the technology across 12-14 manufacturing plants, focusing on industrialization, improving capacity, ensuring safety, and leading new capital investment projects. You will be a key member of the powder center of excellence, driving innovation and best practices across the organization.

If you are interested in learning more about this position, then please apply!

•    Lead the global spray drying category, owning the technology from an engineering perspective; •    Drive improvements in capacity, capability, and productivity for existing spray drying assets; •    Act as the lead expert for new investments in spray drying technology, from design to implementation; •    Ensure all processes and equipment adhere to the highest standards of food safety, hygienic design, and ATEX regulations; •    Train and develop the expertise of plant-level technicians, maintenance, and production staff; •    Collaborate within a center of excellence to enhance sustainability and energy efficiency; •    Conduct technical audits at manufacturing sites across the globe; •    Communicate effectively with stakeholders at all levels, from plant teams to senior management; •    Translate complex technical data into clear, concise reports for strategic decision-making.  

Requirements

•    A minimum of 10 years of process engineering experience with a strong focus on spray drying technology; •    Specific expertise in spray drying for infant formula, medical nutrition, or the broader food & beverage industry is essential; •    Proven background in an industrial engineering environment, focused on large-scale production rather than R&D; •    Deep understanding of spray dryer design parameters, process control, and safety systems like ATEX; •    Experience with related upstream processes like evaporation and filtration is highly beneficial; •    Demonstrated ability to manage high-level stakeholders and communicate complex topics effectively; •    Willingness and ability to travel internationally to support global manufacturing sites; •    Fluency in English is required.

Salary

> 9000

The gross annual salary for this position will be determined by your experience and skillset, with a total cash package ranging between €120.000 and €156.000, which includes holiday pay and a bonus. The rest of the compensation package, including a leased car, will be discussed in detail during the interview process. If you think you are a good match for this position, then please apply.

What will happen when you apply? Within four working days, we will let you know whether you are qualified for the position. If you do, we will schedule an interview (digital or live). In this interview, we will inform you about the vacancy, the company, and the procedure. If we both agree this is a fitting opportunity, we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the whole application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialised recruitment consultants. Every recruiter has a strong focus regarding his/her field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both you, as the candidate, and the client.

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