E-commerce Software Engineer - Temporary

5000 - 6000

A great assignment in Utrecht (office days are Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday), for a minimum of 3 months, for 32 hours per week. In this assignment, you will work on a flex contract via our agency, with a salary of €5000-€6000 gross per month (for a 40 hours work-week).

What's next? Within four working days, we will let you know if you are eligible for the position. We will schedule an introductory meeting, digitally or in person. In this meeting, we will inform you as comprehensively as possible about the vacancy, the company, and the next steps in the procedure. In consultation with you, we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a very strong focus on their own field. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.