E-commerce Software Engineer - Temporary

E-commerce Software Engineer - Temporary

Posted on May 2, 2026
Utrecht
Temporary
Posted on May 2, 2026

About this role

Are you a seasoned software engineer with a passion for e-commerce platforms? We're looking for your expertise to help us scale a critical product during a period of exciting growth and team expansion. Our client is transitioning their product from a temporary setup to a dedicated, long-term team. To ensure a smooth and stable evolution, we need your hands-on experience with platforms like WooCommerce, Shopify, or Magento to accelerate integrations and mitigate risks. If you're ready for a impactful, short-term contract where you can make a real difference, we want to hear from you!
  • Support the ongoing development and stability of the checkout platform during a team transition phase.
  • Contribute to the maintenance and enhancement of existing services within the checkout system.
  • Support and develop integrations with external e-commerce platforms (WooCommerce, Shopify, or Magento).
  • Assist in building and establishing a robust technical foundation for the newly forming long-term team.
  • Ensure the continued stability and reliability of the checkout product while permanent team members are being onboarded.

Requirements

  • Strong, hands-on experience in backend software development.
  • Demonstrable hands-on experience with WooCommerce, Shopify, or Magento
  • Proficiency in Java, Kotlin, PHP.
  • DevOps and infrastructure experience (Kubernetes, CI/CD).
  • Experience with Payment methods/checkout.
  • Frontend experience, and specifically with TypeScript, is a big plus.

Salary

5000 - 6000

A great assignment in Utrecht (office days are Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday), for a minimum of 3 months, for 32 hours per week. In this assignment, you will work on a flex contract via our agency, with a salary of €5000-€6000 gross per month (for a 40 hours work-week). 

 

What's next? Within four working days, we will let you know if you are eligible for the position. We will schedule an introductory meeting, digitally or in person. In this meeting, we will inform you as comprehensively as possible about the vacancy, the company, and the next steps in the procedure. In consultation with you, we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a very strong focus on their own field. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.

Want more jobs like this?Get IT & technology jobs in Utrecht delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Senior Fullstack .NET Developer
Senior .NET Developer
Senior HRIS & Application Specialist
Service Delivery Manager - Temporary
Presales Engineer | Dutch | Rotterdam
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

Low-income earners in the Netherlands to receive more holiday pay this yearLow-income earners in the Netherlands to receive more holiday pay this year
Dutch workers reach highest level of productivity in 20 yearsDutch workers reach highest level of productivity in 20 years
The Netherlands raises youth minimum wage by more than 2 euros per hourThe Netherlands raises youth minimum wage by more than 2 euros per hour
Dutch companies required to disclose salaries in hiring process with new EU lawDutch companies required to disclose salaries in hiring process with new EU law
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position