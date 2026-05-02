E-commerce Software Engineer - Temporary
About this role
- Support the ongoing development and stability of the checkout platform during a team transition phase.
- Contribute to the maintenance and enhancement of existing services within the checkout system.
- Support and develop integrations with external e-commerce platforms (WooCommerce, Shopify, or Magento).
- Assist in building and establishing a robust technical foundation for the newly forming long-term team.
- Ensure the continued stability and reliability of the checkout product while permanent team members are being onboarded.
Requirements
- Strong, hands-on experience in backend software development.
- Demonstrable hands-on experience with WooCommerce, Shopify, or Magento
- Proficiency in Java, Kotlin, PHP.
- DevOps and infrastructure experience (Kubernetes, CI/CD).
- Experience with Payment methods/checkout.
- Frontend experience, and specifically with TypeScript, is a big plus.
Salary
A great assignment in Utrecht (office days are Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday), for a minimum of 3 months, for 32 hours per week. In this assignment, you will work on a flex contract via our agency, with a salary of €5000-€6000 gross per month (for a 40 hours work-week).
What's next? Within four working days, we will let you know if you are eligible for the position. We will schedule an introductory meeting, digitally or in person. In this meeting, we will inform you as comprehensively as possible about the vacancy, the company, and the next steps in the procedure. In consultation with you, we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a very strong focus on their own field. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.