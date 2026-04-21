Senior HRIS & Application Specialist
About this role
Are you the expert who ensures a global HR IT landscape runs like a well-oiled machine? For a fast-growing international organization in Limburg & Utrecht, we are looking for an HR Application Specialist. You will be the owner and gatekeeper of a broad portfolio, with SAP SuccessFactors as the beating heart. You will bridge the gap between HR, Business Technology, and external vendors to digitize processes and ensure data quality worldwide. From rolling out new modules to optimizing time tracking and digital workflows: you will ensure that managers and employees can rely on dependable systems. Ready to take ownership and drive HR IT excellence? Apply now and become the cornerstone of our digital HR transformation!
Functional Management & Digital Transformation In this role, you are responsible for the reliability, security, and efficiency of the local and global HR application landscape.
- Application Management: Functional ownership of SAP SuccessFactors and local systems for time registration (such as Timegrip/ATPS) and digital signing (Scrive).
- Project Management: Coordinating the global rollout of SuccessFactors modules and translating HR needs into smart system improvements.
- Release & Change Management: Managing SaaS releases, patches, and change requests. You analyze the impact on end-to-end processes and manage the testing process.
- Data Integrity: Managing API connections and interfaces with payroll systems. You ensure consistent data flow and support data migrations.
- Compliance & Security: Ensuring AVG/GDPR guidelines, managing authorizations (RBAC), and setting up data retention according to local labor laws.
- Support & Optimization: Supporting HR teams worldwide, creating user guidelines, and identifying opportunities for AI and further digitalization.
Requirements
- Minimum of 4 years of work experience in application management of HR systems or a specialized HRIS role;
- Extensive hands-on experience with SAP SuccessFactors (or comparable systems such as AFAS/Raet) and time registration systems;
- Experience with APIs and system integrations; strong affinity with SaaS platforms and digital transformation;
- You understand HR processes and data flows and know how to translate them into technical solutions;
- Excellent command of the English language, Dutch is a plus;
- You are a strong stakeholder manager who builds connections between countries and departments;
- Problem-solving, service-oriented, and accurate in a dynamic, international environment.
Salary
This is a hybrid permanent position in Venlo or Utrecht, with great conditions, including:
- An attractive monthly salary between €3500-€4500 based on a 40-hour workweek;
- Generous holiday arrangement with 25 days, plus the option to buy an additional 10 days; 8% holiday allowance;
- Fully paid non-contributory pension plan;
- Net travel and homeworking allowances to support employee expenses;
- Laptop and phone provided by the employer
What's next? Within four working days, we will let you know if you are eligible for the position. We will schedule an introductory meeting, digitally or in person. In this meeting, we will inform you as comprehensively as possible about the vacancy, the company, and the next steps in the procedure. In consultation with you, we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a very strong focus on their own field. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.