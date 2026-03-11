Senior .NET Developer

Join our client, an innovative engineering organization, as the senior developer for their IAM hardware product. In this dynamic role, you will lead efforts to enhance delivery processes, foster cross-team collaboration, and guide architectural decisions while driving productivity, documentation, and effective decision-making. You'll play a pivotal part in development and executing vital operational policies and standards. The product you'll be working on is the software side of touchscreens which are used in isolation rooms within the healthcare industry and in prisons.

You will ensure systems are scalable, well-documented, and maintainable. Additionally, you will oversee the management of cloud infrastructure to guarantee it operates securely and efficiently, aligning with business needs. If you're ready to make a significant impact, we want to hear from you!