Senior .NET Developer
About this role
Join our client, an innovative engineering organization, as the senior developer for their IAM hardware product. In this dynamic role, you will lead efforts to enhance delivery processes, foster cross-team collaboration, and guide architectural decisions while driving productivity, documentation, and effective decision-making. You'll play a pivotal part in development and executing vital operational policies and standards. The product you'll be working on is the software side of touchscreens which are used in isolation rooms within the healthcare industry and in prisons.
You will ensure systems are scalable, well-documented, and maintainable. Additionally, you will oversee the management of cloud infrastructure to guarantee it operates securely and efficiently, aligning with business needs. If you're ready to make a significant impact, we want to hear from you!
- Design, develop, and maintain high-quality software applications.
- Write clean, scalable, and maintainable code following best practices in software engineering.
- Collaborate closely with team members to achieve common goals and foster a supportive working environment.
- Participate in code reviews to provide constructive feedback and share knowledge.
- Actively participate in Agile ceremonies (e.g., sprint planning, daily stand-ups, retrospectives) to enhance team performance.
- Help facilitate effective communication within the team to keep everyone aligned on project goals.
- Identify and propose improvements in existing systems or processes to enhance efficiency and reliability.
- Employ critical thinking to assess challenges and make informed decisions that align with project objectives.
- Promote the importance of security, scalability, and performance in software design and implementation.
- Mentor junior developers and share expertise to foster their growth and enhance the overall team's skill set.
- Document processes, code, and architecture decisions to maintain a knowledge base for current and future team members.
- Work alongside product managers, designers, and other stakeholders to translate business requirements into technical specifications.
- Take an active role in project planning and execution, contributing technical insights to scope and scheduling discussions.
Requirements
- Bachelor's/Master’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field, or equivalent work experience.
- 5+ years of hands-on development experience, specifically with C# and .NET frameworks.
- Experience with JavaScript, Vue.js frameworks or any other FE frameworks.
- Good understanding of the Dutch language (B1 level+).
- Familiarity with cloud services (AWS, Azure, GCP) and components relevant to application development.
- Understanding of DevOps principles, including CI/CD pipelines.
- Experience with Docker and Kubernetes for application deployment and management.
- Knowledge of infrastructure-as-code (IaC) tools like Terraform or CloudFormation.
- Strong analytical skills to diagnose and resolve complex technical issues.
- Ability to work effectively in a cross-functional team environment.
Salary
• A good salary that matches your knowledge and experience (range is between €70-80K gross per year). • 25 vacation days • Pension scheme • Many opportunities to expand your knowledge through courses, training and education • Hybrid work capabilities
How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the following steps in the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client