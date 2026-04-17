Senior UI Designer - Game & App Experience - Temp
About this role
Are you a visionary Senior UI Designer who dreams to shape the digital magic for children? Our client's playfull app is undergoing a significant in-house rebuild, and they need your creative spark to redefine its enchanting world of stories, games, and educational content. This is your chance to be instrumental in a project that will blend offline and online experiences, building a vibrant ecosystem around the festive season. If you're ready to paint a beloved app with new levels of joy and engagement, we encourage you to apply and help us build the future of play!
- Define the full app experience, with a focus on games, for the app;
- Design the visual style, UI patterns, and interaction foundations for the app;
- Create high-fidelity prototypes using Figma, potentially with AI-assisted tools;
- Develop playful, child-focused UI and UX for stories, games, and educational content;
- Ensure a seamless blend of offline and online experiences within the app's ecosystem;
- Collaborate closely with Product and Engineering teams to drive development;
- Work at a fast pace, making decisions and contributing to the app's foundational phase.
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Requirements
- Demonstrated end-to-end UX/UI and visual design expertise;
- Proven experience designing for games or playful, interactive products;
- Proficiency in designing user experiences for children and families;
- Ability to establish visual styles, UI patterns, and interaction foundations;
- Skilled in high-fidelity prototyping using Figma, preferably with AI tools, and comfortable with rapid, collaborative decision-making.
Salary
Nice assignment in Utrecht until the end of July 2026, for 32 hours per week. On this assignment, you will work on a flex contract via our agency. The salary range for this role is €7000 to €8.000 gross per month for 40 hours per week.
How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the following steps in the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.