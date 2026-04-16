Project Manager (Software Engineering) - Temp
About this role
Are you ready to steer a high-stakes initiative that replaces third-party dependencies with pure engineering power within a leading e-commerce marketplace?
Our client in Utrecht is moving away from a SaaS-based advertising model to a custom, in-house developed platform. We aren't looking for a "SaaS implementer"; we need a heavy-hitting PM who understands the nuts and bolts of Engineering projects to bring this vision to life. With a high-level plan in place, we now need a leader who can unify teams, stabilize the change process, and hit an ambitious Q3 deadline.
If you're available to start immediately and ready to make your mark, apply now and help build the next generation of advertising!
This project is about more than just a timeline; it’s about technical transition. You will lead the shift to an internal ecosystem built on JVM/Kotlin and GCP. We need a PM who doesn't just watch from the sidelines but gets the right engineers in the room to dismantle roadblocks and solve complex integration issues in real-time.
What are you going to do?
- Lead end-to-end management of a custom engineering build, moving beyond simple configurations to deep backend development milestones.
- Embrace the fluidity of a "build vs. buy" transition. You’ll act as the steady hand, bringing stability to the teams as they navigate evolving requirements.
- Facilitate "The Room": You are responsible for bringing engineers and product teams together. You’ll lead the sessions where problems are actually solved, ensuring technical dependencies are cleared instantly.
- Coordinate roadmaps across multiple agile teams, ensuring that Kotlin-based services and GCP infrastructure goals are met.
- Identify cross-team bottlenecks before they stall the Q3 deadline, bridging the gap between executive expectations and engineering reality.
Requirements
What do you bring?
- 5-10 years of experience leading agile teams specifically within complex Engineering/Software projects (rather than SaaS deployments);
- Ability to dive into technical details and problem-solve with engineers;
- A proactive, results-oriented approach, meeting milestones in tough environments;
- The "Anchor" Mindset: You genuinely enjoy fast-paced change and have a proven ability to bring order and calm to high-pressure technical environments.
- Exceptional communication skills with the ability to "speak engineer" and "speak executive" interchangeably, resolving technical conflicts through collaboration and bridging technical and executive discussions and resolving conflicts.
Salary
Nice assignment in Utrecht starting ASAP until October 2026, for 32 hours per week. On this assignment, you will work on a flex contract via our agency. The salary range for this role is €8.500 to €9.500 gross per month for 40 hours per week.
How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the following steps in the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.