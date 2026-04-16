Project Manager (Software Engineering) - Temp

Are you ready to steer a high-stakes initiative that replaces third-party dependencies with pure engineering power within a leading e-commerce marketplace?

Our client in Utrecht is moving away from a SaaS-based advertising model to a custom, in-house developed platform. We aren't looking for a "SaaS implementer"; we need a heavy-hitting PM who understands the nuts and bolts of Engineering projects to bring this vision to life. With a high-level plan in place, we now need a leader who can unify teams, stabilize the change process, and hit an ambitious Q3 deadline.

If you're available to start immediately and ready to make your mark, apply now and help build the next generation of advertising!

This project is about more than just a timeline; it’s about technical transition. You will lead the shift to an internal ecosystem built on JVM/Kotlin and GCP. We need a PM who doesn't just watch from the sidelines but gets the right engineers in the room to dismantle roadblocks and solve complex integration issues in real-time.

What are you going to do?