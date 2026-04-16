Technical Project Manager (Advertising) - Temp
About this role
Are you ready to steer a critical, high-stakes initiative that will reshape the future of advertising within a leading e-commerce marketplace? Our client in Utrecht is seeking an experienced Technical Project Manager to lead the charge in replacing their existing SAAS solution with a powerful, in-house developed platform. With a high-level plan already in place, the next crucial phase demands meticulous milestone planning, seamless stakeholder alignment, and proactive problem-solving to hit their ambitious Q3 deadline. If you're available to start immediately and ready to make your mark, apply now and help build the next generation of advertising!
What are you going to do?
- End-to-end program and project management, including detailed milestone planning;
- Strategic coordination and alignment with business, product, and technology stakeholders;
- Engaging senior leadership to ensure ongoing strategic alignment and support;
- Aligning roadmaps and timelines across multiple agile product teams;
- Proactively managing cross-team dependencies and requirements;
- Facilitating regular updates and problem resolution to meet the Q3 deadline;
- Collaborating closely with engineering and product leadership on all aspects of delivery.
Requirements
What do you bring?
- 5-10 years leading agile teams in enterprise software;
- Proven success in managing complex software projects from start to finish;
- Ability to dive into technical details and problem-solve with engineers;
- A proactive, results-oriented approach, meeting milestones in tough environments;
- Excellent communication skills, bridging technical and executive discussions and resolving conflicts.
Salary
Nice assignment in Utrecht starting ASAP until September 2026, for 32 hours per week. On this assignment, you will work on a flex contract via our agency. The salary range for this role is €8.500 to €9.500 gross per month for 40 hours per week.
How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the following steps in the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.