Structuring data flows and setting up data governance

Building data pipelines and lakehouse architectures

Developing dashboards and applications (Power BI / Power Platform)

Exploring and implementing AI use cases

Acting as a sparring partner to the business

As a Data & AI Engineer, you will play a key role in structuring and optimizing the company’s data landscape while introducing practical AI solutions.You operate at the intersection of business and IT—translating needs into scalable solutions and helping the organization become more data-driven.Your focus:This is a hands-on role with real ownership, where you help define how data is used across the organization.