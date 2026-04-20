Data & AI Engineer
Posted on April 20, 2026
Utrecht
English
Posted on April 20, 2026
About this role
As a Data & AI Engineer, you will play a key role in structuring and optimizing the company’s data landscape while introducing practical AI solutions.
You operate at the intersection of business and IT—translating needs into scalable solutions and helping the organization become more data-driven.
Your focus:
This is a hands-on role with real ownership, where you help define how data is used across the organization.
You operate at the intersection of business and IT—translating needs into scalable solutions and helping the organization become more data-driven.
Your focus:
- Structuring data flows and setting up data governance
- Building data pipelines and lakehouse architectures
- Developing dashboards and applications (Power BI / Power Platform)
- Exploring and implementing AI use cases
- Acting as a sparring partner to the business
This is a hands-on role with real ownership, where you help define how data is used across the organization.
Requirements
- Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in a relevant field
- 3–5 years of experience in data, analytics, or data engineering
- Experience with (or strong affinity for) the Microsoft data stack, specifically Microsoft Fabric and the Power Platform
- Structured, project-based way of working
- Proactive and able to challenge stakeholders
- Fluent in English, and a conversational level of Dutch is a plus
Salary
€3500-€5000 per month
The company
Our client is a well-established industrial organization with a strong reputation for quality and craftsmanship. Their products are used in large-scale, real-world applications across society.
The culture is down-to-earth, practical, and loyal, with short communication lines and a high level of ownership. Employees stay long-term because they can truly make an impact.
The culture is down-to-earth, practical, and loyal, with short communication lines and a high level of ownership. Employees stay long-term because they can truly make an impact.
Application Procedure
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