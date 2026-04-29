Service Delivery Manager - Temporary
About this role
Join our client, a big player in the E-commerce domain, as a Service Delivery Manager to ensure smooth daily operations in warehousing and logistics.
You'll lead major incident responses, improve incident management and reliability practices, and coach teams on best practices. Collaborate with SREs, product teams, and engineering leaders to enhance stability and readiness during peak times and system changes.
If you're ready to support critical logistics systems and drive operational excellence, this role is for you!
- Support stable daily operations within warehousing and logistics by ensuring continuity of critical logistics systems, including Warehouse Management Systems, carrier integrations, and fulfilment processes;
- Manage major incidents in the logistics domain to quickly restore operational flow;
- Continuously improve incident management processes and reliability practices;
- Coach Functional Application teams on incident response, IT Service Management (ITSM), and Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) best practices;
- Execute reliability and process improvement initiatives to strengthen operational stability;
- Collaborate with other service delivery managers, SREs, product teams, application management, engineering managers, and heads of engineering to reduce risks and ensure consistent operations;
- Safeguard operational readiness during peak periods, audits, and major system changes.
Requirements
- Experience working as a service delivery manager in a complex IT environment;
- Experience in managing and leading major technology incidents, particularly within logistics and warehousing domains;
- Strong knowledge of incident response methodologies and IT Service Management (ITSM) best practices;
- Familiarity with Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) principles and reliability engineering techniques;
- Ability to coach and guide teams on incident management, ITSM, and SRE practices;
- Proven capability to collaborate effectively with multiple stakeholders including product teams, application management, engineering managers, and reliability engineers;
Salary
Nice assignment in Utrecht for a minimum of 3 months, for 40 hours per week (32-36 is also possible). For this assignment, you will be employed with us under a flexible contract. The salary ranges from € 6500 to € 7500 gross per month. You will work two to three days a week at the office of our client in Utrecht (Monday and Tuesday are fixed days) and have the flexibility to work from home on the remaining days.
How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the following steps in the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.