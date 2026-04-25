Product analyst - Temporary

Product analyst - Temporary

Posted on April 25, 2026
Utrecht
Temporary
Posted on April 25, 2026

About this role

Join our client, a leading e-commerce company based in Utrecht, as a Product Analyst focused on warehousing data! Our client in Utrecht is looking for extra Product Analyst specialist within Core Logistics and Core Warehousing. Topics here include developing KPI driver trees, defining metrics, and establishing the data foundation for expanding their warehousing capacity. Embrace this opportunity to make a meaningful impact in the evolving world of e-commerce!

  • ​​​​​Develop and refine KPI driver trees for Core Logistics and Core Warehousing;
  • Define and implement key metrics to track performance within logistics and warehousing operations;
  • Build and establish a robust data foundation to support the expansion of warehousing capacity;
  • Utilize BigQuery for complex data querying and analysis;Leverage GitLab for version control of code and project management;
  • Apply statistical knowledge to interpret data and identify trends;
  • Collaborate with development teams to enhance KPI and metrics frameworks.

Requirements

  • Strong statistical background;
  • 5+ years of experience working as a data/product analyst, defining metrics and refining KPIs;
  • Experience working with SQL and BigQuery;
  • Experience working with logistics data is a big plus;
  • Experience working within the e-commerce industry is a big plus.

Salary

7000 - 8000

Nice assignment in Utrecht until July 2026, for 32 hours per week. For this assignment, you will be employed with us under a flexible contract. The salary ranges from € 7000 to € 8000 gross per month on the basis of 40 hours. You will work two to three days a week at the office of our client in Utrecht and have the flexibility to work from home on the remaining days.

How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the following steps in the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.

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