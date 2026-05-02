German and Dutch speaking Logistics Coordinator
Posted on May 2, 2026
Breda
Dutch, German
Posted on May 2, 2026
About this role
Logistics Coordinator – Fresh Produce Sector
Location: Moerdijk
Salary & Benefits (at a glance)
The Role
As a Logistics Coordinator, you will be at the centre of a dynamic operation supplying fresh produce—potatoes, vegetables, and fruit—across 17 European countries. You’ll work closely with colleagues, customers, and suppliers to ensure products move efficiently from source to destination, every single day.
Key Responsibilities
What We’re Looking For
About the Company
We are a fast‑growing, international logistics organisation operating across Europe in the fresh produce sector. Transport and logistics are what connect our clients to tailored solutions—and our people are the key to making that happen. We are forward‑thinking, decisive, collaborative, and genuinely care about delivering quality while supporting one another as a team.
How to Apply
Ready to coordinate the future of fresh logistics?
To apply, please send your CV in Word format to Thomas.
languagematters is acting as an employment agency in relation to this vacancy.
Location: Moerdijk
Salary & Benefits (at a glance)
- Competitive salary plus 13th‑month bonus
- Travel allowance
- Solid pension scheme
- Extra vacation days
- Internal training and clear opportunities for professional growth
- A varied role in a fast‑paced, international logistics environment
The Role
As a Logistics Coordinator, you will be at the centre of a dynamic operation supplying fresh produce—potatoes, vegetables, and fruit—across 17 European countries. You’ll work closely with colleagues, customers, and suppliers to ensure products move efficiently from source to destination, every single day.
Key Responsibilities
- Coordinating the daily allocation of stock to customer orders and monitoring inventory levels
- Planning and coordinating incoming and outgoing shipments with internal logistics teams
- Communicating clearly with customers and suppliers to ensure smooth operations
- Processing, checking, and updating order information accurately in our systems
- Acting as a central link between departments, ensuring end‑to‑end customer support
What We’re Looking For
- Strong analytical skills and excellent attention to detail
- A confident communicator who builds trust with colleagues, customers, and suppliers
- An independent, proactive mindset with the ability to make sound decisions
- Flexibility to work weekend shifts and participate in phone duty when required
- Affinity with fresh produce, food, or logistics environments
- German language skills are a strong advantage
About the Company
We are a fast‑growing, international logistics organisation operating across Europe in the fresh produce sector. Transport and logistics are what connect our clients to tailored solutions—and our people are the key to making that happen. We are forward‑thinking, decisive, collaborative, and genuinely care about delivering quality while supporting one another as a team.
How to Apply
Ready to coordinate the future of fresh logistics?
To apply, please send your CV in Word format to Thomas.
languagematters is acting as an employment agency in relation to this vacancy.
Requirements
Logistics Coordinator, Supply Chain Management, Freight Management, Transport Planning, Warehouse Operations, Inventory Control, Order Fulfillment, Customer Service, Import/Export, Distribution, German speaking, Dutch Speaking, Office Based, Shift Work
Salary
€4000 per month
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