German and Dutch speaking Logistics Coordinator

Competitive salary plus 13th‑month bonus

Travel allowance

Solid pension scheme

Extra vacation days

Internal training and clear opportunities for professional growth

A varied role in a fast‑paced, international logistics environment

Coordinating the daily allocation of stock to customer orders and monitoring inventory levels

Planning and coordinating incoming and outgoing shipments with internal logistics teams

Communicating clearly with customers and suppliers to ensure smooth operations

Processing, checking, and updating order information accurately in our systems

Acting as a central link between departments, ensuring end‑to‑end customer support

Strong analytical skills and excellent attention to detail

A confident communicator who builds trust with colleagues, customers, and suppliers

An independent, proactive mindset with the ability to make sound decisions

Flexibility to work weekend shifts and participate in phone duty when required

Affinity with fresh produce, food, or logistics environments

German language skills are a strong advantage

As a Logistics Coordinator, you will be at the centre of a dynamic operation supplying fresh produce—potatoes, vegetables, and fruit—across 17 European countries. You’ll work closely with colleagues, customers, and suppliers to ensure products move efficiently from source to destination, every single day.We are a fast‑growing, international logistics organisation operating across Europe in the fresh produce sector. Transport and logistics are what connect our clients to tailored solutions—and our people are the key to making that happen. We are forward‑thinking, decisive, collaborative, and genuinely care about delivering quality while supporting one another as a team.Ready to coordinate the future of fresh logistics?To apply, please send your CV in Word format to Thomas.languagematters is acting as an employment agency in relation to this vacancy.