Customer Relationship Specialist | French

Providing advice and quality service for high-end products with high added value.

Supporting and accompanying customers in their purchasing decision.

Your main mission will be pre-purchase advice and after-sales service as well as the processing of returns.

To strengthen their Customer Service team, our client is currently looking for a. In this role, your responsibility would be to manage the phone, email, and chat channels to assist your B2C and B2B customers in France.Your specific tasks include: