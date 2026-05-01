Customer Relationship Specialist | French
Posted on May 1, 2026
Ter Apel
French
Posted on May 1, 2026
About this role
To strengthen their Customer Service team, our client is currently looking for a French speaking Customer Relationship Specialist. In this role, your responsibility would be to manage the phone, email, and chat channels to assist your B2C and B2B customers in France.
Your specific tasks include:
Your specific tasks include:
- Providing advice and quality service for high-end products with high added value.
- Supporting and accompanying customers in their purchasing decision.
- Your main mission will be pre-purchase advice and after-sales service as well as the processing of returns.
Requirements
- You speak native French and good level of English or Dutch.
- You are communicative and customer oriented.
- You are good at solving problems.
- You are interested to learn the field of agriculture.
- Available for 32-40 hours per week;
- You live around Ter Apel
- You have valid working permit
- You have your own transport to the office
Salary
€2600-€3200 per month
The company
Our client rapidly growing company specializing in e-commerce and with stores in Denmark, Germany, Poland; and it is one of the leading suppliers of LED lighting in the agricultural sector.
Application Procedure
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