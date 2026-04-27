Technical Customer Support | French & English
Posted on April 27, 2026
Groningen
English, French
Posted on April 27, 2026
About this role
As the single point of contact for service-related support you form the link between international customers (namely French market) on the one hand and the internal after-sales organization and other internal stakeholders on the other. You significantly contribute to the excellent performance of the company systems in the field by managing client requests from A to Z.
- You will be managing international customer demand across the board.
- You work closely with the work preperators to coordinate the work preperation process.
- You act as an all-round coordinator for the client, both technically and commercially, and building and maintaining strong relations.
- You prepare, process, finalize and follow up on the technical and financial aspects of each service project and report on them.
- The role includes case-based support for inspections, quotation preparation, and the indirect preparation of field service deployments and spare parts shipments.
- Your are commercially driven and identify extra opportunities for clients regarding the services and products our our client.
- You contribute to further increase customer satisfaction by identifying areas of improvement for the aftercare phase and develop the services together with your colleagues.
- You preferably have experience in a technical after-sales/service environment and can contribute with your knowledge and expertise to the further design and professionalization of the work processes.
Requirements
- Professional Education level of work and intellect. You preferably have a technical background with a commercial drive or have a commercial background with an affinity for technology.
- You have an excellent proficiency of French (C1+) and English. Additionally, basic Dutch language proficiency is a plus.
- You have relevant work experience in a technical-commercially oriented, service-oriented position; preferably with a background in mechanical engineering.
- You have excellent communication skills and are very proactive and customer-oriented
- You think in terms of opportunities and solutions and have an entrepreneurial spirit
- You are a service-oriented but critical person who does not shrink from bringing matters to the attention of customers, sales staff and the internal organization
- You are living in the Netherlands and in or near the Groningen area
- You must hold a valid working permit for the Netherlands, our client does not offer sponsorship
Salary
€3800-€4800 per month
The company
Our client is an expert in waste sorting and recycling. You will be part of the After Sales department made up of multiple teams including field service engineering, customer support, and contract/maintenance support.
Application Procedure
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