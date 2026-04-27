Technical Customer Support | French & English

You will be managing international customer demand across the board.

You work closely with the work preperators to coordinate the work preperation process.

You act as an all-round coordinator for the client, both technically and commercially, and building and maintaining strong relations.

You prepare, process, finalize and follow up on the technical and financial aspects of each service project and report on them.

The role includes case-based support for inspections, quotation preparation, and the indirect preparation of field service deployments and spare parts shipments.

Your are commercially driven and identify extra opportunities for clients regarding the services and products our our client.

You contribute to further increase customer satisfaction by identifying areas of improvement for the aftercare phase and develop the services together with your colleagues.

You preferably have experience in a technical after-sales/service environment and can contribute with your knowledge and expertise to the further design and professionalization of the work processes.

As the single point of contact for service-related support you form the link between international customers (namely French market) on the one hand and the internal after-sales organization and other internal stakeholders on the other. You significantly contribute to the excellent performance of the company systems in the field by managing client requests from A to Z.