Process Analyst - Temporary
About this role
We are seeking a Process Analyst for a leading Dutch e-commerce platform with millions of active customers to join a cross-functional FinTech team (Process Analyst Craft) and tobe temporarily embedded in a high-priority project (BNPL) to ensure critical delivery deadlines are met.
As a Process Analyst you are primarily focused on the “Becoming a Customer” phase of the BNPL journey, you'll play a key role in the onboarding process of customers and the required checks needed for external registries. You will help setup processes in a compliant and reliable way all while keeping the customer experience at the heart of every decision.
Does this sound interesting to you? Apply now!
Freelance/ZZP is not an option!
In this role, you are central to designing and implementing crucial financial processes. You ensure that everything is smooth, compliant, and future-proof from start to finish.
- Defining end-to-end processes for credit checks (BKR), decision logic, and GDPR, in line with legal and regulatory frameworks;
- Collaborating with various departments such as Product, Risk, Legal, and Tech to effectively align on process design and implementation;
- Ensuring processes are future-proof, measurable, and excellently documented;
- Proactively identifying and mitigating process risks to ensure stability and security;
- Guaranteeing full traceability and audit-readiness of all decisions for regulators.
Requirements
We are looking for a skilled professional with a strong background in process analysis and a pragmatic, customer-focused mindset. The ideal candidate meets the following qualifications:
- Proven experience in process analysis, preferably within financial services, credit, or e-commerce;
- Strong analytical capabilities coupled with excellent stakeholder management skills;
- A customer-centric mindset and a pragmatic approach to compliance and risk management;
- Familiarity with collections, credit risk, or financial monitoring is a significant plus;
- Fluency in English is required; knowledge of Dutch is an advantage.
Salary
This assignment is located in Utrecht and runs from 04 May 2026 until 31 August 2026. 40 hours per week is desired, 36 hours is negotiable.
Please note that we are unable to contract ZZP professionals for this role. Employment will be through Independent Flex on a flexible contract, with a gross monthly salary ranging from €5000 to €5500 (based on 40 hours per week). Applicants must be based in the Netherlands and fully eligible to work!
How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the following steps in the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.