Process Analyst - Temporary

We are seeking a Process Analyst for a leading Dutch e-commerce platform with millions of active customers to join a cross-functional FinTech team (Process Analyst Craft) and tobe temporarily embedded in a high-priority project (BNPL) to ensure critical delivery deadlines are met.

As a Process Analyst you are primarily focused on the “Becoming a Customer” phase of the BNPL journey, you'll play a key role in the onboarding process of customers and the required checks needed for external registries. You will help setup processes in a compliant and reliable way all while keeping the customer experience at the heart of every decision.

Does this sound interesting to you? Apply now!

Freelance/ZZP is not an option!

In this role, you are central to designing and implementing crucial financial processes. You ensure that everything is smooth, compliant, and future-proof from start to finish.