Network Operations Specialist

3000 - 3500

A great fulltime position with an international company in Amsterdam. Salary is between €2750 - €3400 gross per month (based on 40h per week), and there's an attractive package of secondary benefits.

How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for this position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview, we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the rest of the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise, which makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.